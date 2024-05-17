Hospitality Robots Market size is set to grow by USD 471.77 mn from 2024-2028, increasing penetration of AI in robots to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospitality robots market size is estimated to grow by USD 471.77 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Hotels, Restaurants and bars, and Travel and tourism industry), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Awabot, Bear Robotics Inc., Connected Robotics Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., KNEXT GmbH, Knightscope Inc., Pudu Technology Inc., Pypestream LLC, Quantum Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., Richtech Robotics Inc., Shanghai Gaussian Automation Technology Development CO. LTD., Shanghai Qinglang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., sliQue Robotics, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Tailos, UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD., and LG Electronics Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The IoT revolution is transforming the hospitality industry through the integration of robotics. Robots, including mobile guidance systems, cleaning machines, and porter bots, are employed for enhanced customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Hospitals, hotels, and restaurants are adopting AI and ML-enabled robot assistants for language translation, luggage handling, and security. Innovations such as humanoid robots and AI robot servers are addressing the manpower crunch in the industry. Travelmate Robotics is a notable example of IoT-driven hospitality robotics. These technologies offer utility in sanitization, motion control systems, and wireless communications, leading to significant innovations in the hospitality sector.

Market Challenges

Hospitality robots, integrated with IoT technology, are revolutionizing the hotel, restaurant, and facilities industries. These robots, available in various sizes and functionalities, range from USD5,000 to USD100,000 . Smaller robots, such as porter robots and AI robot servers, cost between USD5,000 and USD20,000 . Larger, sophisticated robots, including humanoid robots and multilingual robots, can cost up to USD100,000 or more. Additional costs may include customization, maintenance contracts, and training programs. The hospitality industry benefits from robots through improved customer service, operational efficiency, and reduced manpower requirements. Innovations in robotics, such as AI, ML, and autonomous navigation, continue to shape this market.

Segment Overview

This hospitality robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hotels

1.2 Restaurants and bars

1.3 Travel and tourism industry Distribution Channel 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Hotels- The Hospitality Robots Market exhibits significant growth, with the end-user segment led by hotels. IoT integration and the utility of robots in the hospitality industry are driving this trend. Hotels are adopting robots to enhance customer service, operational efficiency, and address manpower crunch. Innovations such as multilingual robots, porter robots, humanoid robots, and AI robot servers are gaining traction. Henn-na Hotel in Nagasaki, Japan, is a notable example, utilizing robots for check-in, concierge, and housekeeping. Restaurants and facilities are also embracing robotics, with AI and ML-enabled mobile guidance robots, cleaning robots, and luggage handling robots streamlining operations. Security and sanitization are further areas of application, with Travelmate Robotics' autonomous robots offering advanced solutions. The hospitality industry's focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency continues to fuel the demand for hospitality robots.

Market Research Overview

The Robotics market in the Hospitality industry is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of automation and technology to enhance customer experience and streamline operations. Robots are being utilized in various applications such as housekeeping, food and beverage service, and guest services. These robots offer benefits like increased efficiency, improved hygiene, and reduced labor costs. The use of robots in the hospitality sector is also contributing to the creation of new jobs, as they require maintenance and programming. The market for hospitality robots is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for personalized and efficient services. The implementation of robots in the hospitality industry is revolutionizing the way services are delivered, making it more convenient and enjoyable for guests.

