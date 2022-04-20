Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Demand for SUVs to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

APAC will account for half of the market's growth. The automobile seat belt pretensioner market in APAC is dominated by China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, rising awareness about automotive safety would aid the growth of the automotive seat belt pretensioner market in APAC.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download our latest sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR73236

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive seat belt pretensioner market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increased adoption in low-cost, compact vehicles and commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive seat belt pretensioner market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc.

cnwzruihao.com

General Motors Co.

Goradia Industries

Guangzhou Fuxin Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

GWR

Hyundai Motor Group

Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd.

ITW Automotive Products GmbH

Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH

PTseatbelt.com

Special Devices Inc.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

TransDigm Group Inc.

Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

0utomotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive seat belt pretensioner market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive seat belt pretensioner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive seat belt pretensioner market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive seat belt pretensioner market vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Control Cables Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., cnwzruihao.com, General Motors Co., Goradia Industries, Guangzhou Fuxin Auto Parts Co. Ltd., GWR, Hyundai Motor Group, Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd., ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, PTseatbelt.com, Special Devices Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., TransDigm Group Inc., Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Autoliv Inc.

Exhibit 93: Autoliv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Autoliv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Autoliv Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Autoliv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Autoliv Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Hyundai Motor Group

Exhibit 98: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview



Exhibit 99: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

10.6 Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 ITW Automotive Products GmbH

Exhibit 105: ITW Automotive Products GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 106: ITW Automotive Products GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: ITW Automotive Products GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH

Exhibit 108: Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Special Devices Inc.

Exhibit 111: Special Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Special Devices Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Special Devices Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 TransDigm Group Inc.

Exhibit 117: TransDigm Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: TransDigm Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: TransDigm Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: TransDigm Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 121: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio