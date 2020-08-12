Automotive Software Industry to Grow by $10.7 Billion During 2020-2024 - Segmentation by Product, Region and Vendor

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive software market is poised to grow by $10.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the standardization of product offerings and use of open-source platforms to reduce the cost of application and firmware development and introduction of infotainment systems in mid-segment and mass-market segments to positively influence the automotive software space.



The study identifies increased adoption of ADAS in mass-produced vehicles to positively impact the sales of automotive software as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive software market growth during the next few years.



The automotive software market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive software market is segmented as below:



By Product

Application software

Middleware

Operating system

By Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive software market vendors that include:

Access Co. Ltd.

Adobe Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Continental AG

Green Hills Software LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Siemens AG

Wind River Systems Inc.

Also, the automotive software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



