Automotive software specialist Elektrobit opens new software lab in Germany's start-up capital

BERLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit (EB), a cutting edge global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, has signed a long-term collaboration agreement with MBition, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG. This was the ideal start for the opening of a new software lab in the innovative and creative environment of Germany's capital Berlin.

MBition selected EB as a key partner to design and implement the software platform for the next generation of Mercedes-Benz telematics systems. Drivers will benefit from enhanced and latest state of the art user experience features developed by MBition. "Having EB with its profound experience in Berlin close to our office in Berlin helps us tremendously to develop software for our future Mercedes-Benz cars," said Gregor Zetsche, CEO and managing director at MBition.

"In Berlin, EB is able to bring innovative software products to the automotive industry in an ambitious environment abundant with bright minds," said Gregor Zink, managing director of Elektrobit. "Moreover, EB's newfound presence can help facilitate MBition's growth and cultivate more customer and partner possibilities."

EB's new office is located at Franklinstraße, close to the Technical University in Berlin's Charlottenburg neighborhood. EB's focus is the development of automotive-grade software platforms for high-performance computing systems, bringing the next generation of automated and connected cars to the road. Projects will be executed in an agile setup in close cooperation with its customers. EB is looking for great tech talents to work at its new office in central Berlin and candidates may apply here.

About Elektrobit (EB)

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over 1 billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, highly automated driving and related tools, and user experience. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com .

About MBition

MBition is a 100% owned subsidiary of Daimler AG founded in 2017, focusing on the development of advanced digital solutions for the automotive industry. In particular, MBition is designing and developing a software platform and further more Infotainment-Software, Navigation-Software, Cloud-Software and UI-Software. The MBition team currently consists of around 200 software developers from all over the world and is continuously seeking ambitious talents. For more information visit mbition.io/en/home.

For more information:

Silvia Bartels

Head of Public Relations, Elektrobit

Tel. +49 9131 7701-6916

Mobile. +49 1522 2826483

Email: silvia.bartels@elektrobit.com

SOURCE Elektrobit

Related Links

http://elektrobit.com

