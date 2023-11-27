Automotive Steel Global Market Report 2023 - Product Innovation Paves the Way

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Nov, 2023, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Steel Global Market Report 2023" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive steel market is on an upward trajectory, with expectations of reaching $113.76 billion in 2023, marking a notable 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Projections indicate further expansion, with the market poised to hit $135.24 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Product Innovation Paves the Way

One of the key trends in the automotive steel market is the surge in product innovation. Major industry players are investing in innovative products to solidify their market presence. An illustrative example is the collaboration between Gestamp, a Spain-based automotive engineering company, and SSAB, a Sweden-based steel industry company. They jointly developed Docol1000CP steel, boasting significantly higher strength (1000 Mpa) than conventionally used grades. This innovative steel is lightweight, eco-friendly, and enhances the durability of automotive chassis parts. Such advancements are driving the industry forward.

Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Growth

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. In December 2020, United States Steel Corporation acquired a remaining 50.1% stake of Big River Steel for approximately $774 million. This move has enabled United States Steel Corporation to expand its product portfolio and enhance its cost structure with the addition of a technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable mill. Big River Steel, a US-based steel company, caters to various industries, including automotive.

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the automotive steel market in 2022, underscoring the region's pivotal role in the industry's growth.

Rising Automobile Demand Drives Market Growth

The automotive steel market is set to flourish further, driven by the escalating demand for automobiles. Automotive steel is increasingly favored in manufacturing as it contributes to reducing vehicle weight, improving fuel efficiency, lowering emissions, and enhancing durability. Recent data reveals a surge in global motor vehicle production, emphasizing the growing significance of automotive steel in the industry.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Component: Mild Steel; Alloy Steel; High Strength Steel; Advanced High Strength
  • By Process: Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF); Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)
  • By Application: Body structure; Power train; Suspension; Other Applications
  • By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles; Light Commercial Vehicles; Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Company Profiles

  • ArcelorMittal
  • Tata Steel
  • Hyundai-Steel
  • United States Steel
  • JSW Steel
  • Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO)
  • Nippon Steel Corporation
  • JFE Steel Corporation
  • Nucor Corporation
  • thyssenkrupp Steel Europe
  • China Baowu Steel Group
  • Hesteel Group
  • Kobe Steel Ltd.
  • Jindal Steel & Power
  • Grow Ever Steel
  • Outokumpu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4qm88

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Report 2023: Tech Giants Innovate for Safer Online Communities - Market to Reach $17.45 Billion in 2027 with Forecasts to 2032

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Report 2023: Tech Giants Innovate for Safer Online Communities - Market to Reach $17.45 Billion in 2027 with Forecasts to 2032

The "Content Moderation Solutions Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global content...
Finland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Opportunities Databook 2023 - Compound Annual Growth of 7.4% with Market Set to Reach US$4.67 Billion by 2027

Finland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Opportunities Databook 2023 - Compound Annual Growth of 7.4% with Market Set to Reach US$4.67 Billion by 2027

The "Finland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude &...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.