Automotive Supercharger Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Key Players are Honeywell, Eaton, Valeo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Federal-Mogul

The supercharger market for automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2017 to 2025. The market for automotive superchargers is estimated to be USD 7.26 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.95 Billion by 2025.

The key growth drivers of this market are the global measures by OEMs in the direction of engine downsizing, increased demand for high-end vehicles, and increasing norms on fuel efficiency.

The roots supercharger technology is estimated to have the largest market size in the global automotive supercharger market as it is an old and tested technology. However, the centrifugal supercharger technology is gaining momentum in the automotive supercharger market due to its high efficiency, low maintenance, and smaller size.

The electric motor driven segment of the automotive supercharger market is estimated to be the fastest growing segment. The 48-volt electric motor driven superchargers are gaining popularity among OEMs as these superchargers do not consume any power from the vehicle's engine.

Gasoline engine vehicles segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive supercharger market, by fuel type. Superchargers can boost a vehicle as soon as the vehicle starts moving. Also, superchargers are suitable for a gasoline engine that does not emit a large amount of exhaust gases. With the measures taken worldwide to curb air pollution, the production of diesel engine vehicles is expected to decrease. The resultant increase in gasoline vehicles will further drive the market of automotive superchargers in gasoline engine vehicles.

The automotive supercharger market for passenger cars segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market. This is because superchargers are commonly used in racing cars and sports vehicles that require instantaneous boost as soon as the engine is started. Hence, superchargers are the perfect choice for such vehicles. The growing inclination of consumers towards high-end cars is also contributing to the growth of this segment.

Automotive Supercharger Market

North America is estimated to dominate the supercharger market for automotive, by volume as well as value. The growth of this market is due to the high enthusiasm for racing cars in this region. Other factors contributing to the growth of the automotive supercharger market in this region are the growing trend of engine downsizing, increasing fuel efficiency norms, and high disposable incomes that have increased the demand for high-end cars. The US is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market in this region.

A key factor restraining the growth of the automotive supercharger market is the increasing number of air emission norms around the world. These norms are pushing the OEMs to invest in electric vehicles. As electric vehicles do not have a combustion engines, any kind of forced induction technology cannot be utilized in such vehicles. As the production and sales of electric vehicles continue to increase, the market for automotive superchargers is expected to decline.

Some of the key market players are Honeywell (US), Eaton (Ireland), Valeo (France), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), and Federal-Mogul (US).

