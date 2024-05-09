Automotive Tappets Market size is set to grow by USD 1.82 bn from 2023-2027, increasing automobile production to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive tappets market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.82 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled AB SKF, COMP Cams, Crower Cams and Equipment Co. Inc., Cummins Inc., Decora Auto Forge Pvt. Ltd, Eaton Corp. Plc, Garima Global Pvt Ltd., Johnson Lifters L.L.C, Lunati LLC, NSK Ltd., Power Industries., Rane Holdings Ltd., RMW International, RSR Industries, SAC Engine Components Pvt. Ltd, Schaeffler AG, Shri Ram International, SM Motorenteile GmbH, Vishvam Automobiles, and Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co., Ltd

The automotive tappets market is experiencing growth due to the lightweighting trend in the automobile sector. Manufacturers are focusing on using lighter materials like titanium and advanced alloys for components, including tappets, in 4-6 cylinder and larger engines for 100% vehicle types. This shift aims to reduce total vehicle weight while maintaining performance, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Key players such as SKF, Federal-Mogul, COMP Cams, RSR Industries, and SSV Technocrates are investing in research and development for optimized tappet designs. The market expansion aligns with broader automotive industry objectives of sustainability and enhanced performance. Additionally, factors like stringent emission regulations, engine downsizing, and the performance of luxury passenger cars influence the market's growth.

The global automotive tappets market faces complexities in aligning manufacturing processes with stringent environmental standards. Traditional materials like steel, due to their high energy-intensive manufacture, are under scrutiny. In response, tappet manufacturers explore alternate materials, such as lightweight metals and composites, to minimize carbon footprint. Waste management is crucial, with proper treatment of abandoned materials and byproducts essential. Sustainable practices, including recycling and minimizing toxic emissions, add complexity. Keywords: Commercial vehicles, Automotive tappets, Cam followers, Valve lifters, Internal combustion engines, Vehicles, Valve clearance, Engine operation, Camshaft, Valves, Rotating motion, Engine performance, Hardened steel, Durable materials, High temperatures, High pressures, Friction, Engine reliability, HFTC, Fuel efficiency, High-performance, Lubricant technology, Rising demand, Production of vehicles, Emerging economies, Installation of engines, Electric vehicles, Hybrid vehicles, Engine designs, Performance, Efficiency, Lightweight tappets, Engine weight, Fuel efficiency, Emissions, Advanced materials, Carbon composites, Ceramics, Friction reduction, Variable valve timing, Carbon emissions, Air quality, Fuel-efficient vehicles, Environmentally friendly vehicles, Emission norms.

The flat tappets segment dominated the market in 2017 with a value of USD 5.62 billion. While flat tappets are popular for use in low-budget and classic car restoration projects due to their casual appearance, the market is shifting towards higher-end options like roller tappets. Roller tappets offer improved performance and longevity, especially in modern and high-performance motor designs. HFTC (Hydraulic Flat Tappet Control) systems are also gaining popularity due to their ability to maintain consistent valve clearance, contributing to fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. The rising production of vehicles in emerging economies fuels the demand for automotive tappets.

The automotive tappets market encompasses various types, including flat, roller, and hydraulic tappets, each catering to distinct vehicle applications. In commercial vehicles, cam followers and valve lifters, often made of hardened steel and durable materials, ensure reliable engine operation under high temperatures and pressures. Internal combustion engines in vehicles require precise valve clearance for optimal performance, and tappets play a crucial role in facilitating this rotating motion. As engine designs evolve, so does the demand for advanced tappet types. Roller tappets, for instance, offer improved performance and longevity in high-performance and current engine designs, reducing friction and enhancing engine reliability. Lightweight tappets made from advanced materials like carbon composites and ceramics further contribute to reducing engine weight, improving fuel efficiency, and meeting emission norms. The shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles necessitates the development of tappets suitable for their unique operating conditions. Overall, the automotive tappets market continues to evolve, driven by advancements in lubricant technology, performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations.

The Automotive Tappets Market encompasses the production and supply of cylindrical components, specifically cam followers and valve lifters, used in the operation of internal combustion engines. OEMs employ a bottom-up approach in vehicle production, integrating these essential parts into their ecosystem. Data triangulation from various sources, including SKF, Federal-Mogul, COMP Cams, RSR Industries, and SSV Technocrates, informs market analysis on a model-wise basis. Pestle analysis reveals trends and challenges, impacting the demand for automotive tappets and camshafts. Engine operation relies on the precise valve clearance provided by these components, ensuring the smooth rotating motion of valves.

The Automotive Tappets Market encompasses the production, supply, and installation of tappets in various vehicle models. These components are essential for the proper functioning of an engine's valvetrain system. Tappets, also known as cam followers, are used to transmit power from the camshaft to the engine valves. The market for automotive tappets is driven by the increasing demand for vehicles worldwide, with a focus on fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The use of advanced materials, such as ceramics and composites, in tappet manufacturing is a key trend in this market. Additionally, the growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles may impact the demand for tappets in the future. Overall, the automotive tappets market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for vehicles.

