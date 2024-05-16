Pre-filled Syringes Market size is set to grow by USD 3512.4 million from 2023-2027, favorable regulations and guidelines to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pre-filled syringes market size is estimated to grow by USD 3512.4 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.93% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pre-filled Syringes Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Material (Glass pre-filled syringes and Plastic pre-filled syringes ), Type (Disposable and Reusable ), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Bio Pharma Services, ApiJect Systems Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Catalent Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gerresheimer AG, Haselmeier GmbH, Nipro Corp., Novartis AG, Owen Mumford Ltd., Recipharm AB, SCHOTT AG, SHL Medical AG, STERINOVA, Terumo Corp., Vetter Pharma Fertigung GmbH and Co. KG, Viatris Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Pre-filled syringes have gained significant importance in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly for delivering large-molecule biologics. In 2022, 15 biologic drugs were approved by the FDA, nine of which were available in pre-filled syringes. These syringes offer advantages such as material and cost savings, accuracy, and ease of administration. However, they also present challenges, including the risk of contamination, drug wastage, and the need for healthcare providers in emergency situations, such as anaphylactic shock. Pre-filled syringes are commonly used for injectable medications in chronic diseases like diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. They are also essential for home care services and hospital pharmacies. Other applications include insulin, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, and saline syringes with lubrication technology. Pre-filled syringes are subject to product recalls and regulations, including needlestick legislations, targeting patients and healthcare professionals.

Market Challenges

The pre-filled syringes market confronts significant competition from innovative drug delivery systems, including microneedles, wearable and connected devices, and nano patches. These non-invasive alternatives offer painless delivery, ease of use, and controlled drug release. However, pre-filled syringes can cause discomfort. Consequently, these advanced technologies are poised to capture a substantial market share in the global drug delivery sector. Chronic diseases, such as heart diseases, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, are major targets for these delivery systems. Safety concerns, including needlestick injuries and contaminated needles, fuel the demand for safer pre-filled syringes. Biologics and biosimilars, as well as biological therapies, are significant drug candidates for these systems. The geriatric population and self-administering patients also benefit from these technologies. Despite the advantages, challenges, such as insufficient healthcare funding, medical inflation, and funding gaps, persist, driving the search for cheaper alternatives, including disposable syringes and oral, inhalable, and nasal drug delivery methods. Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This pre-filled syringes market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Glass pre-filled syringes

1.2 Plastic pre-filled syringes Type 2.1 Disposable

2.2 Reusable Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Glass pre-filled syringes- The pre-filled syringe market segmentation by material encompasses two primary categories: glass and plastic. Glass pre-filled syringes, considered the gold standard, offer advantages such as regulatory ease, wider acceptability among end-users, and a larger number of drugs available compared to plastic. These syringes are non-reactive and stable during storage, making them ideal for parenteral medications, especially for oxygen-sensitive drugs like morphine. However, their oxygen permeability can be a concern. In contrast, plastic pre-filled syringes offer benefits like API use optimization, drug waste reduction, and convenience. They are commonly used for self-injection devices and are preferred for treating conditions like autoimmune disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disorders, and oncological disorders. The annual cost burden and patient compliance are crucial factors in treatment regimens, making self-administering devices, such as autoinjectors and pen injectors, essential in emergency situations, including anaphylactic shock. The market also includes vials, conventional and disposable, for manual filling, as well as flush syringes and safety syringes to prevent needlestick injuries. The healthcare provider landscape involves hospital pharmacies, product recalls, and biologics, including biosimilars and insulin. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and saline syringes are essential components, with lubrication technology and multi-chamber syringes addressing drug waste concerns. Global healthcare costs are a significant factor, with the market influenced by factors like drug candidates, partner analysis, and regulatory frameworks.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The pre-filled syringes market encompasses the production and distribution of syringes preloaded with medications, particularly for managing chronic diseases such as heart diseases, autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, and oncological disorders. This market is subject to various legislations, including needlestick, ensuring patient and healthcare professional safety. Biologics and biosimilars, including insulin and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, are significant drug candidates for pre-filled syringes. Assumptions about the target disease population and annual cost burden drive the market growth. Self-injection devices, lubrication technology, and multi-chamber syringes contribute to the market's advancement. Conventional vials and saline syringes serve as comparisons, while product recalls and safety concerns pose challenges.

Market Research Overview

The Pre-filled Syringes Market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of pre-filled syringes used in various healthcare applications. These syringes come pre-loaded with a specific dose of medication, eliminating the need for manual dosing. The market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for self-administration of medications, and technological advancements in syringe design. Pre-filled syringes offer benefits like improved patient safety, reduced healthcare costs, and enhanced convenience. The market is segmented based on syringe type, application, and end user. The global pre-filled syringes market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing focus on patient-centric care and the need for cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Material

Glass Pre-filled Syringes



Plastic Pre-filled Syringes

Type

Disposable



Reusable

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio