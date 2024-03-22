Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive torque actuator motors market size is estimated to grow by USD 3372.46 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%.

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market 2023-2027

Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3372.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Automation Technology Inc., Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., CTS Corp., Curtiss Wright Corp., ElectroCraft Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Hiwin Technologies Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Moog Inc., NSK Ltd., Pentair Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., SMC Corp., SONCEBOZ SA, Tolomatic Inc., Val Matic Valve and Manufacturing Corp., and Woodward Inc.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. View Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the need to reduce carbon emissions in response to climate change. DC electric motors, such as those used in automotive torque actuator applications, play a crucial role in enhancing engine performance in both traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and battery electric vehicles. One innovative solution to improve engine performance and fuel efficiency in conventional vehicles is turbocharger downsizing, which involves reducing the size of the engine while maintaining power output through the use of electrically-assisted turbochargers. These systems rely on DC electric motors to provide additional boost during low engine speed, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. In the context of battery electric vehicles, DC electric motors are the primary power source, enabling zero-emission transportation. The integration of torque actuator motors in electric vehicles offers numerous benefits, including improved power output, increased torque, and enhanced vehicle dynamics. As the global focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensifies, the demand for torque actuator motors in the automotive industry is expected to continue growing.

Market Segmentation

This Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (ETC, Turbocharger, EGR) Vehicle Type (Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Segmentation by Application

The Automotive Torque Actuator Motors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) systems in modern vehicles. Torque actuators, a key component of ETC systems, regulate throttle opening and control engine torque output. They play a crucial role in powertrain, braking, steering, and active suspension systems, providing benefits such as improved drivability, enhanced fuel efficiency, and advanced system integration. The market's expansion is driven by the rise of electric vehicles, autonomous driving technology, performance and efficiency focus, safety and stability concerns, and actuator technology advancements.

View Sample Report

Geographic Landscape

The Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market in APAC is poised for significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced automotive systems in vehicles. Torque actuators play a vital role in electric power steering, stability control systems, and hybrid or electric drivetrains. In the context of electric vehicles (EVs), sophisticated torque control systems are essential for managing power distribution between wheels, optimizing energy consumption, and enhancing traction. With countries in APAC promoting clean and sustainable transportation solutions, the demand for torque actuators is expected to increase, driving market growth in this region.

Drivers

The automotive torque actuator motors market is experiencing robust growth due to the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs utilize electric motors for propulsion, and torque actuator motors are essential for controlling and delivering torque to the wheels. As the demand for EVs escalates, so does the requirement for torque actuator motors to manage powertrain systems and ensure efficient and precise torque distribution. These motors play a critical role in the EV industry, enabling optimal vehicle performance and contributing to the industry's sustainable future.

Challenges

The global automotive torque actuator motors market faces significant cost challenges due to specialized manufacturing processes, materials, and limited economies of scale in electric vehicle components. Lowering costs while maintaining performance and reliability is crucial for widespread adoption. With the automotive industry's increasing automation, demand for high-precision torque actuator motors is indispensable. To meet these demands and maintain market share, manufacturers must invest heavily in R&D to drive innovation and improve cost efficiency.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Download Now

Research Analyst Overview

The Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. These vehicles rely heavily on torque actuator motors for their powertrain systems. The Passenger Car segment is expected to dominate the market, with Turkey, China, and Europe being key contributors. The market is driven by factors such as the Electrification trend, Regulatory Compliance, and the need for lighter and more efficient vehicles. The market is highly competitive, with key players including Vehicle Components, Passenger Car Motors, and Heavy Duty Motors. The Commercial Vehicle segment is also expected to show strong growth, as regulatory norms push for the adoption of cleaner technologies. The market is projected to reach new heights in the coming years, with the CTS Corporation and Regulatory Authority playing crucial roles.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio