Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology, Material, Fuel Type, Application, Vehicle, Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The "Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology (VGT, Wastegate, Electric), Material (Cast Iron, Aluminum), Fuel Type, Application (Agriculture, Construction), Vehicle (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck & Bus), Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive turbocharger market is projected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2026 from USD 11.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market. The growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The increased vehicle production and upcoming stringent emission norms in China and India will boost the automotive turbocharger market. Wastegate turbocharger technology is expected to be the largest segment by technology, while electric turbochargers will be the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

Globally, the gasoline segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The usage of turbochargers in gasoline engines is projected to increase at a high rate owing to the decline in the price of turbocharged gasoline engine technology and new emission regulations. These factors will encourage OEMs to increase the usage of turbochargers in gasoline passenger cars.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market

Asia Pacific is the largest producer of passenger cars in the world, owing to the presence of leading automotive manufacturers in the region. Major automobile-producing countries in Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is also the largest market for automotive turbochargers owing to the stringent emission norms implemented in this region. China VI-a, with its limits lower than Euro VI, was implemented in 2019 for gas engines, and China VI-b is set to be implemented in 2021. India's BS-VI norms were implemented in 2020 (skipping BS V norms).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Turbocharger Market

4.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Technology

4.3 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Fuel Type

4.4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Material

4.6 Off-Highway Turbocharger Market, by Application

4.7 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Region

4.8 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Decrease in Nox Emission Limits in Upcoming Emission Regulations

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for Passenger Cars with Gasoline Engines

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Maintenance Costs and More Cooling Oil Requirements

5.2.2.2 Decrease in Vehicle Production in the Last Few Years

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Electric Turbochargers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Turbo Lag

5.2.4.2 Durable, Temperature Resistant, Economical Materials for Turbochargers

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers for Automotive Turbocharger Market

5.4 Automotive Turbocharger Market Scenario

5.4.1 Realistic Scenario

5.4.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.4.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Automotive Turbocharger Market Ecosystem

5.6.1 Turbocharger Component Manufacturers

5.6.2 Turbocharger Manufacturers

5.6.3 Oems

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Average Selling Price Trend

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Applications and Patents Granted, 2018-2021

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Garrett Motion- Electric Turbo Case Study

5.10.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries- Development of High-Efficiency Gas Engine with Two-Stage Turbocharging System Case Study

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Framework

5.13 Fuel Economy Norms

6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.1.4 Global Vehicle Production Data

6.2 Passenger Cars

6.2.1 Increasing Passenger Car Production Will Boost the Turbocharger Market in Asia-Pacific and Europe

6.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1 Increasing Application of Turbochargers in Lcv Will Boost the Growth of the North America Market

6.4 Trucks

6.4.1 Growth in Construction, Infrastructure & Transportation Sectors to Drive the Market

6.5 Buses

6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Public and Private Transportation to Boost the Market for Buses

7 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Diesel

7.2.1 Increasing Stringent Emission Norms Will Fuel the Market

7.3 Gasoline

7.3.1 Increasing Demand from Europe Will Drive the Market for Gasoline Vehicles

7.4 Alternate Fuel/Cng

7.4.1 Subsidized Price and Environmental Benefits Will Help Alternate Fuel/Cng Vehicles to Grow

8 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Variable Geometry Turbocharger (Vgt/Vnt)

8.2.1 Demand for Technologies with High Efficiency and Low Carbon Emission Will Drive this Segment

8.3 Wastegate Turbocharger

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Small Cars in Asia-Pacific Will Drive Wastegate Turbochargers

8.4 Electric Turbocharger

8.4.1 Use of 48V Architecture in Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles Will Fuel this Segment

8.5 Variable Twin Scroll Turbocharger

8.6 Twin Turbocharger

8.6.1 Two Stage Series Turbocharger

8.6.2 Two Stage Parallel Turbocharger

8.6.3 Twin Scroll Turbocharger

8.7 Free-Floating Turbocharger

8.8 Double Axle Turbocharger

9 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Material

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Cast Iron

9.2.1 Demand for Cost-Effective and Heat Resistant Material Will Propel this Segment

9.3 Aluminum

9.3.1 Increased Use of Aluminum Turbine Housing in Ldv Will Drive the Market

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Use of Materials Like Titanium, Nickel, and Cobalt in Performance Cars Will Drive the Turbocharger Market

10 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Component

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Industry Insights

10.2 Turbine

10.3 Compressor

10.4 Housing

11 Off-Highway Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Agricultural Tractors

11.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Performance Power Tractors Will Drive the Demand for Turbochargers

11.3 Construction Equipment

11.3.1 Growth in Construction & Infrastructure Activities in Asia-Pacific and North America Will Drive the Market

12 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket, by Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (Lcv)

12.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Turbochargers in Lcvs Will Boost the Market in Future

12.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Hcv)

12.3.1 High Miles Driven by Hcvs Drive this Segment

13 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Region

14 Recommendations by Markets and Markets

14.1 Asia-Pacific Will be the Major Market for Automotive Turbochargers

14.2 Electric Turbocharger Can be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

14.3 Conclusion

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market Share Analysis

15.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.4.1 Star

15.4.2 Emerging Leaders

15.4.3 Pervasive

15.4.4 Emerging Companies

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Turbocharger Manufacturers

15.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

15.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Component Suppliers

15.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

15.7 Competitive Scenario

15.8 Right to Win

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 Garrett Motion Inc. (Honeywell)

16.1.2 Continental Ag

16.1.3 Borgwarner Inc.

16.1.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

16.1.5 Ihi Corporation

16.1.6 Bmts Technology

16.1.7 Cummins Inc.

16.1.8 Abb

16.1.9 Tel

16.1.10 Delphi Technologies (Borgwarner)

16.2 Additional Company Profiles

16.2.1 Rotomaster International

16.2.2 Precision Turbo & Engine Inc.

16.2.3 Turbonetics Inc.

16.2.4 Turbo International

16.2.5 Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH

16.2.6 Turbo Dynamics Ltd.

16.2.7 Cimos

16.2.8 Marelli Corporation

16.2.9 Weifang Fuyuan Turbocharger Co., Ltd.

16.2.10 Hunan Tyen Machinery Co., Ltd.

16.2.11 Ningbo Motor Industrial Co., Ltd.

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9j7ww

