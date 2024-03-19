Automotive V2X Cybersecurity Market Poised for Explosive Growth by 2030: Comprehensive Study Reveals Key Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global V2X Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-vehicle and External Cloud Services), Communication Type (V2I, V2V, V2G, and V2P), Security Framework (PKI and Embedded), Security type, Connectivity Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report projects sector growth with an expected valuation of USD 42 million in 2023 to a staggering USD 778 billion by the year 2030. The forecast period is witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.3%, reflecting the intensifying demand for connected vehicles and advancements within the automotive V2X ecosystem.

At the forefront of the market expansion is the Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) segment, poised to be the largest within the sector. The advent of V2V communication offers a plethora of safety improvements, critical in reducing congestion and enhancing road safety. However, with such technological progress comes the necessity for robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard these intricate exchange systems from potential cyber threats.

The geographical analysis indicates that Europe is set to experience significant growth due to stringent safety regulations, an increasing appetite for connected vehicle technologies, and the presence of key market players. Germany, in particular, is leading the charge with its sophisticated infrastructure and the forward momentum of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) located in the region.

Another focal point of the report is the passenger car segment, identified as the dominant contender in the V2X cybersecurity arena. With the increasing incorporation of connected technologies in personal vehicles, the need for advanced cybersecurity solutions becomes increasingly critical.

An in-depth examination of the competitive landscape details interviews with industry leaders and innovative organizations in the V2X cybersecurity space. This study not only highlights the predominant companies dominating the market but also offers key insights into their business strategies and product innovations, charting the progress within this fast-evolving industry.

The research delves into various dimensions of the market, including connectivity, communication, vehicle type, and security frameworks. Insightful analyses provide a glimpse into the intricate dynamics shaping the future of in-vehicle and external cloud services in relation to cybersecurity. It offers a granular look at key technological advancements and the increasing need for endpoint, software, and cloud security measures.

By identifying critical market drivers, restraints, and challenges, the report equips stakeholders with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and strategize effectively. Emerging trends in connected and autonomous vehicle technologies are examined, with a special focus on the expanding electric vehicle market that intrinsically intertwines with V2X cybersecurity.

The study offers several key benefits to potential market participants, ranging from a comprehensive understanding of competitive market strategies, product innovation trajectories, to an overview of new and untapped markets ripe for entry. The salient insights provided by this research report act as a beacon for businesses aiming to capture the essence of the automotive V2X space and excel in the futuristic landscape of intelligent transportation.

Key Report Features:

In-depth analysis of the V2X cybersecurity market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Detailed insights into the positioning strategies of leading market players.

Comprehensive information on upcoming technological advancements and their impact on the market.

Exhaustive geographic market analysis highlighting key regions for growth and expansion.

Assessment of key market segments such as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

