automotiveMastermind Announces Strategic Integration Partnership with CarNow to Further Improve Consumer Experience with Dealerships

The integration with Mastermind leverages first-party data to improve the automotive retail shopping experience

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind, the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, today announced a strategic integration partnership with CarNow.

automotiveMastermind has a proven track record of success with more than a dozen significant integration partnerships and enhancements over the past 15 months. These include Reynolds & Reynolds, Tekion, Elead / CDK and Dealer Socket. These integrations have consistently improved Mastermind's functionality and provide new benefits to automotive dealers, including personalized insights and customer engagement opportunities. This history of successful strategic integrations continues with the partnership with CarNow, allowing Mastermind to better serve as a comprehensive service and platform that provides real-time actionable insights to power dealer operations.

The partnership with CarNow connects Mastermind with dealers' existing operational systems to better account for consumers' online and offline shopping behavior. This includes enhanced tracking through the CarNow digital retailing suite, which improves Mastermind's ability to detect customer activity and extract relevant customer information, supporting proactive engagement and hyper-personalized marketing to the most qualified customers.

"The strategic partnership with CarNow is just the latest step we've taken to help our dealership partners continue improving the overall consumer experience," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind. "CarNow's real-time digital retail platform combined with Mastermind data is a great showcase of how dealers can modernize the consumer shopping journey through first-party data and heightened connectivity. In today's competitive automotive retail landscape, customers no longer see these functions as optional. We're equipping our partners with the data and tools they need to stay ahead."

The integration populates CarNow with Mastermind data, creating an easy navigational pathway to purchase that dealership sales teams can use when engaging specific customers. Additionally, the Mastermind data will further enhance CarNow's ability to provide a unique, seamless customer experience by leveraging Mastermind predictive models in their online vehicle sales workflows. The integration enhances Mastermind's accuracy in predicting what offers will motivate customers to buy by leveraging real-time data from CarNow's chat and digital retailing tools to identify who dealers should market to, what offers will inspire customers to buy and how soon dealers should begin marketing.

"We are excited to integrate Mastermind's personalized and predictive insights into our CarNow platform to improve both the consumer shopping experience and the dealer salesperson experience," said John Lilly, chief product officer at CarNow. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve the conversations dealers are having with car shoppers using our products, and we strongly believe partnering with Mastermind will result in a measurable increase in the quality of these conversations."

The new functionality with the CarNow integration will be available for dealer partners using Mastermind later this year.

To learn more, visit automotiveMastermind.com .

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through actionable intelligence and personalized experiences. The company's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach, and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com .

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

About CarNow

CarNow is a market leader in automotive retail solutions. Providing frictionless, real-time enterprise software solutions, CarNow enhances online engagement and streamlines communication between dealers and consumers. CarNow's solutions empower dealers to seamlessly manage the entire car-buying journey and provide shoppers with enhanced digital retailing, messaging, and virtual showroom services. With 5,000 dealership customers and more than twenty manufacturer certifications, CarNow is one of the fastest-growing companies in automotive. CarNow is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Learn more at www.carnow.com.

SOURCE automotiveMastermind