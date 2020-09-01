AutoNation Donates $25,000 To American Breast Cancer Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, announced today that it is donating $25,000 to the American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF), a national 501(c) 3 charity dedicated to providing educational resources, access and financial assistance to aid in the early detection, treatment and survival of breast cancer for underserved and uninsured individuals, regardless of age or gender.

In addition to its financial contribution, AutoNation will be partnering with ABCF to raise awareness and to educate our communities about cancer care and treatment.

"I'm so proud that AutoNation's Drive Pink Mission is taking on a new dimension by helping underserved communities have improved access to cancer screenings and treatment. There is no better time than right now to acknowledge that this can make a measurable difference in the race to beat cancer," said Ryan Hunter-Reay, 2014 Indianapolis 500® Winner & 2012 NTT IndyCar Series® Champion and Drive Pink (DRV PNK) spokesperson.

The donation dovetails with the company's long-established DRV PNK mission, which focuses on charitable giving and volunteerism to raise awareness, generate resources and build support for diverse groups impacted by cancer. Since it was first introduced in 2015, the DRV PNK effort has raised nearly $25 million.

The donation marks the company's public unveiling of its new ONE AutoNation initiative, which continues the company's long-established position as a change leader within the automotive industry. ONE AutoNation is designed to provide resources that help its Associates, Customers, community and industry start critical conversations around injustice and inequality, empowering individuals at all levels to address issues, engage in dialogue and commit to action.

"We're incredibly grateful to AutoNation for their generosity," said Brenda Loube, chair of the ABCF board. "The funding they're providing will make a real, tangible difference for so many struggling with cancer now, but what's just as important is their commitment to helping us highlight the disparities that exist in cancer care today. The first step towards a more equitable healthcare system is the recognition of the ways that race, gender, age and other characteristics can factor into the quality of care that you receive."

"No one in America should have their fight against cancer made any more difficult because of who they are or where they're from," said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer. "Each of us deserves equal access to quality healthcare, and we're proud to make our first ONE AutoNation donation to an organization that is singularly focused on the needs of communities that are all-too-often marginalized."

