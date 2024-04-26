AutoNation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Q1 2024 EPS $4.49 , compared to $6.07 a year ago

, compared to a year ago Q1 2024 Revenue $6.5 billion , compared to $6.4 billion a year ago

, compared to a year ago Q1 2024 After-Sales gross profit increased 9% from a year ago to a record $556 million

Year-to-date through April 24, 2024 , repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock

, repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1.0 billion of common stock

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) today reported first quarter 2024 EPS of $4.49, compared to $6.07 a year ago. First quarter 2024 revenue was $6.5 billion, compared to $6.4 billion a year ago, led by 7% growth in New Vehicle unit volume and 8% After-Sales growth.

"Our first quarter performance once again reflected the strength of our business model and the outstanding execution by our associates. We delivered robust growth in New and Used Vehicle sales, maintained a highly attractive position in our Customer Financial Services business, and posted 8% revenue growth in our After-Sales business. Our operating cash generation was exceptional, and we were thoughtful in our capital allocation decisions," said Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on maximizing shareholder returns and I am pleased to announce that our Board authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1.0 billion of common stock," Manley added.

Operational Summary

First quarter 2024 compared to the year-ago period:

Selected Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

YoY Revenue

$ 6,485.7

$ 6,398.7

1 % Gross Profit

$ 1,197.9

$ 1,286.4

-7 % Operating Income

$ 340.3

$ 443.3

-23 % Adjusted Operating Income*

$ 347.6

$ 448.5

-22 % Net Income

$ 190.1

$ 288.7

-34 % Diluted EPS

$ 4.49

$ 6.07

-26 %













New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

58,863

55,065

7 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

69,121

67,539

2 %



*Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

Revenue - totaled $6.5 billion , up $87 million compared to the year-ago period, as continued growth in After-Sales and increased New Vehicle revenue more than offset lower Used Vehicle revenue. New Vehicle Revenue – increased $47 million or 2% to $3.0 billion . Used Vehicle Revenue – decreased $37 million or 2% to $2.0 billion . After-Sales Revenue – increased $83 million or 8% to $1.2 billion . Customer Financial Services Revenue – increased to $335 million , compared to $332 million a year ago

- totaled , up compared to the year-ago period, as continued growth in After-Sales and increased New Vehicle revenue more than offset lower Used Vehicle revenue. Gross Profit - totaled $1.2 billion , down $89 million from $1.3 billion a year ago. New Vehicle Gross Profit - decreased $91 million reflecting gross profit per vehicle retailed of $3,328 compared to $5,210 a year ago, partially offset by a 7% increase in unit sales. Used Vehicle Gross Profit - decreased $43 million reflecting gross profit per vehicle retailed of $1,473 compared to $2,117 a year ago, partially offset by a 2% increase in unit sales. After-Sales Gross Profit - increased $45 million , or 9% from a year ago to $556 million . Customer Financial Services Gross Profit - totaled $335 million , reflecting gross profit per vehicle retailed of $2,615 .

- totaled , down from a year ago. SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – was 66.2%, or 65.6% on an adjusted basis, slightly higher than recent periods reflecting acquisitions and growth investments.

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the first quarter of 2024 were as follows:

Domestic Segment Income (2) – was $75 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $119 million , a decrease of 37%. Revenue of $1.8 billion was down 4%.

– was compared to the year-ago segment income of , a decrease of 37%. Revenue of was down 4%. Import Segment Income (2) – was $129 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $160 million , a decrease of 20%. Revenue of $2.0 billion was up 11%.

– was compared to the year-ago segment income of , a decrease of 20%. Revenue of was up 11%. Premium Luxury Segment Income(2) – was $172 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $227 million , a decrease of 24%. Revenue of $2.4 billion was down 3%.

Capital Allocation, Liquidity, and Leverage

During the quarter, AutoNation repurchased 0.2 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $39 million. Year-to-date through April 24, 2024, AutoNation had repurchased 1.6 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $250 million. AutoNation today announced that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1.0 billion of common stock under its share repurchase program and has approximately $1.1 billion under the program. During the first quarter of 2024 the Company made capital expenditures of $94 million.

As of March 31, 2024, AutoNation had $1.7 billion of liquidity, including $60 million in cash and $1.6 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility, net of commercial paper borrowings. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 2.25x at quarter end and the Company had $3.9 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding.

The first quarter conference call may be accessed by telephone at 833-470-1428 (Conference ID:758921) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com.

The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations." A playback of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 26, 2024, through May 17, 2024, by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 457858). Additional information regarding AutoNation's results can be found in the Investor Presentation available at investors.autonation.com.

(1) AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover.



(2) Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Revenue:







New vehicle

$ 2,979.3

$ 2,931.9 Used vehicle

1,996.1

2,032.6 Parts and service

1,172.4

1,089.8 Finance and insurance, net

334.7

332.4 Other

3.2

12.0 Total revenue

6,485.7

6,398.7 Cost of sales:







New vehicle

2,783.4

2,645.0 Used vehicle

1,884.6

1,878.2 Parts and service

616.6

578.7 Other

3.2

10.4 Total cost of sales

5,287.8

5,112.3 Gross profit

1,197.9

1,286.4 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

793.1

782.7 Depreciation and amortization

58.3

52.8 Other expense, net(1)

6.2

7.6 Operating income

340.3

443.3 Non-operating income (expense) items:







Floorplan interest expense

(49.4)

(27.1) Other interest expense

(44.6)

(41.1) Other income, net(2)

7.0

5.2 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

253.3

380.3 Income tax provision

63.2

92.5 Net income from continuing operations

190.1

287.8 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

—

0.9 Net income

$ 190.1

$ 288.7 Diluted earnings per share(3):







Continuing operations

$ 4.49

$ 6.05 Discontinued operations

$ —

$ 0.02 Net income

$ 4.49

$ 6.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding

42.3

47.6 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end

41.6

45.6





(1) Includes results of our finance company, including expected credit loss expense, as well as asset impairments and gains on property divestitures. (2) Includes gains related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance for deferred compensation plan participants, net of losses on minority equity investments. (3) Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)

Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:















New vehicle

$ 2,979.3

$ 2,931.9

$ 47.4

1.6 Retail used vehicle

1,833.8

1,884.1

(50.3)

(2.7) Wholesale

162.3

148.5

13.8

9.3 Used vehicle

1,996.1

2,032.6

(36.5)

(1.8) Finance and insurance, net

334.7

332.4

2.3

0.7 Total variable operations

5,310.1

5,296.9

13.2

0.2 Parts and service

1,172.4

1,089.8

82.6

7.6 Other

3.2

12.0

(8.8)



Total revenue

$ 6,485.7

$ 6,398.7

$ 87.0

1.4 Gross profit:















New vehicle

$ 195.9

$ 286.9

$ (91.0)

(31.7) Retail used vehicle

101.8

143.0

(41.2)

(28.8) Wholesale

9.7

11.4

(1.7)



Used vehicle

111.5

154.4

(42.9)

(27.8) Finance and insurance

334.7

332.4

2.3

0.7 Total variable operations

642.1

773.7

(131.6)

(17.0) Parts and service

555.8

511.1

44.7

8.7 Other

—

1.6

(1.6)



Total gross profit

1,197.9

1,286.4

(88.5)

(6.9) Selling, general, and administrative expenses

793.1

782.7

(10.4)

(1.3) Depreciation and amortization

58.3

52.8

(5.5)



Other expense, net

6.2

7.6

1.4



Operating income

340.3

443.3

(103.0)

(23.2) Non-operating income (expense) items:















Floorplan interest expense

(49.4)

(27.1)

(22.3)



Other interest expense

(44.6)

(41.1)

(3.5)



Other income, net

7.0

5.2

1.8



Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$ 253.3

$ 380.3

$ (127.0)

(33.4)

















Retail vehicle unit sales:















New

58,863

55,065

3,798

6.9 Used

69,121

67,539

1,582

2.3



127,984

122,604

5,380

4.4

















Revenue per vehicle retailed:















New

$ 50,614

$ 53,244

$ (2,630)

(4.9) Used

$ 26,530

$ 27,896

$ (1,366)

(4.9)

















Gross profit per vehicle retailed:















New

$ 3,328

$ 5,210

$ (1,882)

(36.1) Used

$ 1,473

$ 2,117

$ (644)

(30.4) Finance and insurance

$ 2,615

$ 2,711

$ (96)

(3.5) Total variable operations(1)

$ 4,941

$ 6,218

$ (1,277)

(20.5)





(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024 ( %)

2023 ( %) Revenue mix percentages:







New vehicle

45.9

45.8 Used vehicle

30.8

31.8 Parts and service

18.1

17.0 Finance and insurance, net

5.2

5.2 Other

—

0.2



100.0

100.0 Gross profit mix percentages:







New vehicle

16.4

22.3 Used vehicle

9.3

12.0 Parts and service

46.4

39.7 Finance and insurance

27.9

25.8 Other

—

0.2



100.0

100.0 Operating items as a percentage of revenue:







Gross profit:







New vehicle

6.6

9.8 Used vehicle - retail

5.6

7.6 Parts and service

47.4

46.9 Total

18.5

20.1 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

12.2

12.2 Operating income

5.2

6.9 Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:







Selling, general, and administrative expenses

66.2

60.8 Operating income

28.4

34.5

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions)

Segment Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:















Domestic

$ 1,756.7

$ 1,831.1

$ (74.4)

(4.1) Import

1,979.5

1,789.3

190.2

10.6 Premium luxury

2,414.9

2,484.9

(70.0)

(2.8) Total

6,151.1

6,105.3

45.8

0.8 Corporate and other

334.6

293.4

41.2

14.0 Total consolidated revenue

$ 6,485.7

$ 6,398.7

$ 87.0

1.4

















Segment income*:















Domestic

$ 75.2

$ 118.5

$ (43.3)

(36.5) Import

128.8

160.4

(31.6)

(19.7) Premium luxury

171.6

226.8

(55.2)

(24.3) Total

375.6

505.7

(130.1)

(25.7) Corporate and other

(84.7)

(89.5)

4.8



Add: Floorplan interest expense

49.4

27.1

22.3



Operating income

$ 340.3

$ 443.3

$ (103.0)

(23.2) * Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

















Retail new vehicle unit sales:















Domestic

15,902

15,849

53

0.3 Import

27,568

23,098

4,470

19.4 Premium luxury

15,393

16,118

(725)

(4.5)



58,863

55,065

3,798

6.9

















Retail used vehicle unit sales:















Domestic

19,763

21,203

(1,440)

(6.8) Import

23,765

22,063

1,702

7.7 Premium luxury

18,963

18,768

195

1.0 Other

6,630

5,505

1,125







69,121

67,539

1,582

2.3

















Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold

Three Months Ended









March 31,











2024 ( %)

2023 ( %)







Domestic:















Ford, Lincoln

10.7

11.5







Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC

10.4

10.3







Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

5.9

7.0







Domestic total

27.0

28.8







Import:















Toyota

21.5

17.9







Honda

13.2

12.3







Nissan

2.0

2.2







Hyundai

3.4

3.3







Subaru

3.8

3.2







Other Import

2.9

3.0







Import total

46.8

41.9







Premium Luxury:















Mercedes-Benz

8.5

9.6







BMW

8.4

9.7







Lexus

3.7

3.2







Audi

2.2

2.6







Jaguar Land Rover

2.1

2.1







Other Premium Luxury

1.3

2.1







Premium Luxury total

26.2

29.3











100.0

100.0









AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions)

Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Capital expenditures

$ 93.7

$ 95.3 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

$ —

$ 191.0 Proceeds from exercises of stock options

$ 0.1

$ 1.3 Stock repurchases:







Aggregate purchase price (1)

$ 38.7

$ 305.0 Shares repurchased (in millions)

0.2

2.4

Floorplan Assistance and Expense

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

Variance Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales)

$ 31.9

$ 28.3

$ 3.6 New vehicle floorplan interest expense

(46.6)

(24.4)

(22.2) Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit (expense)

$ (14.7)

$ 3.9

$ (18.6)

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 60.3

$ 60.8

$ 58.3 Inventory

$ 3,002.7

$ 3,033.4

$ 2,196.2 Floorplan notes payable

$ 3,270.9

$ 3,382.4

$ 2,185.7 Non-recourse debt

$ 345.2

$ 258.4

$ 283.4 Non-vehicle debt

$ 3,873.8

$ 4,030.3

$ 3,882.4 Equity

$ 2,359.8

$ 2,211.4

$ 2,020.3













New days supply (industry standard of selling days)

44 days

36 days

25 days Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)

31 days

39 days

29 days

Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations (2)



Leverage ratio

2.25x Covenant less than or equal to 3.75x

Interest coverage ratio

5.30x Covenant greater than or equal to 3.00x





(1) Excludes excise taxes imposed under Inflation Reduction Act. (2) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data)

Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)



Three Months Ended March 31,



Operating Income

Income from

Continuing Operations

Before Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)



2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 From continuing operations, as reported $ 340.3

$ 443.3

$ 253.3

$ 380.3

$ 63.2

$ 92.5

25.0 %

24.3 %

$ 190.1

$ 287.8







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes































—

0.9







As reported































$ 190.1

$ 288.7

$ 4.49

$ 6.07 Increase (decrease) in compensation expense

related to market valuation changes in

deferred compensation(4) 7.3

5.2

—

—

—

—









—

—

$ —

$ — Adjusted $ 347.6

$ 448.5

$ 253.3

$ 380.3

$ 63.2

$ 92.5

25.0 %

24.3 %

$ 190.1

$ 288.7

$ 4.49

$ 6.07





















































Three Months Ended March 31,



































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage

of Gross Profit (%)



































2024

2023

2024

2023































As reported $ 793.1

$ 782.7

66.2

60.8































Excluding increase (decrease) in compensation

expense related to market valuation changes

in deferred compensation 7.3

5.2







































Adjusted $ 785.8

$ 777.5

65.6

60.4



















































































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release. (2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item. (3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding. (4) Increases and decreases in deferred compensation obligations, which are recorded in SG&A, are substantially offset by corresponding gains and losses, respectively, related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance ("COLI") for deferred compensation plan participants as a result of changes in market performance of the underlying investments; therefore, net impact to net income and earnings per share is de minimis. Gains and losses related to the COLI are recorded in non-operating Other Income, Net.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)

Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:















New vehicle

$ 2,937.2

$ 2,927.5

$ 9.7

0.3 Retail used vehicle

1,768.9

1,877.8

(108.9)

(5.8) Wholesale

156.9

147.8

9.1

6.2 Used vehicle

1,925.8

2,025.6

(99.8)

(4.9) Finance and insurance, net

326.1

331.8

(5.7)

(1.7) Total variable operations

5,189.1

5,284.9

(95.8)

(1.8) Parts and service

1,155.9

1,085.8

70.1

6.5 Other

3.2

12.2

(9.0)



Total revenue

$ 6,348.2

$ 6,382.9

$ (34.7)

(0.5) Gross profit:















New vehicle

$ 194.4

$ 286.7

$ (92.3)

(32.2) Retail used vehicle

99.1

142.8

(43.7)

(30.6) Wholesale

9.6

11.4

(1.8)



Used vehicle

108.7

154.2

(45.5)

(29.5) Finance and insurance

326.1

331.8

(5.7)

(1.7) Total variable operations

629.2

772.7

(143.5)

(18.6) Parts and service

547.3

509.0

38.3

7.5 Other

—

1.6

(1.6)



Total gross profit

$ 1,176.5

$ 1,283.3

$ (106.8)

(8.3)

















Retail vehicle unit sales:















New

57,842

54,985

2,857

5.2 Used

66,163

67,318

(1,155)

(1.7)



124,005

122,303

1,702

1.4

















Revenue per vehicle retailed:















New

$ 50,780

$ 53,242

$ (2,462)

(4.6) Used

$ 26,735

$ 27,894

$ (1,159)

(4.2)

















Gross profit per vehicle retailed:















New

$ 3,361

$ 5,214

$ (1,853)

(35.5) Used

$ 1,498

$ 2,121

$ (623)

(29.4) Finance and insurance

$ 2,630

$ 2,713

$ (83)

(3.1) Total variable operations(1)

$ 4,997

$ 6,225

$ (1,228)

(19.7)





















(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024 ( %)

2023 ( %) Revenue mix percentages:







New vehicle

46.3

45.9 Used vehicle

30.3

31.7 Parts and service

18.2

17.0 Finance and insurance, net

5.1

5.2 Other

0.1

0.2



100.0

100.0 Gross profit mix percentages:







New vehicle

16.5

22.3 Used vehicle

9.2

12.0 Parts and service

46.5

39.7 Finance and insurance

27.7

25.9 Other

0.1

0.1



100.0

100.0 Operating items as a percentage of revenue:







Gross profit:







New vehicle

6.6

9.8 Used vehicle - retail

5.6

7.6 Parts and service

47.3

46.9 Total

18.5

20.1

