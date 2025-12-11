AutoNation Expands Maryland Footprint with Toyota Store in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) today announced the acquisition of Jerry's Toyota from Jerry's Automotive Group in Baltimore, Maryland. The dealership has been renamed AutoNation Toyota White Marsh, and the transaction took effect on December 8, 2025.

The acquisition represents approximately $123 million in annual revenue and 2,600 retail new and used vehicle annual unit sales. This strategic move marks AutoNation's 20th Toyota store nationwide and its first Toyota dealership in the state, strengthening its footprint in a key market. With this addition, AutoNation now operates 18 locations in Maryland, including 9 premium luxury stores, 3 domestic stores, 3 import stores, and 3 collision centers.

"AutoNation Toyota White Marsh expands our brand portfolio in a key market and aligns with our commitment to deploying capital to create shareholder value," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer. "Together with our 110 new associates, we look forward to delivering even greater value and choice to our customers."

