AutoNation Sponsored NTT INDYCAR® SERIES Drivers Show Support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"AutoNation is extremely grateful to these three outstanding drivers and their teams. We thank each of them for their partnership and their commitment to help drive out cancer!" said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Jack Harvey, No. 60 AutoNation/ SiriusXM Honda Driver and podium finisher in the 2019 INDYCAR® Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is glad to help make a difference in the fight against cancer. "I am so honored to be joined by Alexander and Marco to DRV PNK for AutoNation and help raise awareness and funds that will hopefully lead us to a world without cancer."

"We may be fierce competitors on the track, but off the track, we are completely united in our efforts to drive out cancer," said Alexander Rossi, No. 27 AutoNation/ NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda Driver and 2016 INDIANAPOLIS 500® Winner.

Marco Andretti, No. 98 AutoNation Honda Driver and two-time NTT INDYCAR® SERIES race winner agrees, "As race car drivers we often face challenges, but nothing compared to the challenges of those who are battling. We support all the cancer survivors and those who are fighting right now."

DRV PNK is AutoNation's hallmark philanthropic initiative, a company-wide effort that focuses on charitable giving and volunteerism to raise awareness, generate resources, and build support for diverse groups impacted by cancer. AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer as we race to over $25 Million donated to cancer treatment and research. AutoNation also offers a company-paid cancer insurance plan to all its associates and their eligible dependents on their very first day of employment.

