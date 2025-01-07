Autonomous Driving Breakthrough: Imagry Announces New Release of Proprietary AI Driver Optimized for Efficiency and Scalability

Imagry

Jan 07, 2025

  • AI-based autonomous driving technology improved
  • Lower computing power requirement cuts costs
  • Reduced latency improves safety and performance
  • Distributed architecture simplifies integration and regulatory oversight

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagry, a pioneer of HD-mapless autonomous driving solutions, is proud to announce a new release of its flagship technology, a vision-based software stack for autonomous driving (AD): the Imagry AI Driver.

This breakthrough version delivers enhanced efficiency, scalability, and adaptability of the company's AI-based AD solution for passenger vehicles and autonomous buses alike.

The new version of the Imagry AI Driver further leverages NVIDIA GPU capabilities, achieving the following benefits:

  • Lower computing power requirement: Cuts costs and power consumption
  • Reduced latency: Enhances real-time responsiveness for safer autonomous motion planning
  • Distributed architecture: Supports flexible deployment across multiple processing units, enabling seamless integration into a variety of vehicle models and trims; facilitates verification of adherence to regulatory requirements

These improvements create a modular and easy-to-integrate software package tailored to meet diverse customer needs. The optimized design enables quick and seamless migration of the Imagry solution to different hardware platforms, ensuring compatibility with evolving technologies at varying cost ranges.

"At Imagry, we're driven by the challenge to make autonomous driving solutions both affordable and scalable," said Dr. Ilan Shaviv, Chief Technology Officer at Imagry. "This upgrade not only improves performance but also broadens the applications of our technology to software-defined vehicles as well as public transportation systems."

Reinventing Autonomous Driving with Mapless Technology

Imagry's HD-mapless approach to autonomous driving eliminates the need for pre-mapped road HD data, instead relying on bio-inspired, real-time vision-based perception and imitation-learning AI. This advanced system is designed to:

  • Reduce costs by using low-cost sensors
  • Simplify deployment for Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs
  • Scale seamlessly for both passenger vehicles and autonomous buses

The Imagry AI Driver represents a step forward in bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical, cost-effective deployment. Integrating advanced GPU capabilities enables smarter, more efficient self-driving systems, paving the way for safer and more reliable autonomous mobility.

About Imagry

Imagry, originally established as a developer of computer vision solutions, has been working since 2018 on AI-based automotive applications. Imagry has developed a reliable, HD-mapless autonomous driving software solution for passenger vehicles and buses that is currently operating on public roads in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Israel. Imagry's system has been selected by Tier-1s and OEMs to support L3 autonomous driving in passenger vehicles, and by PTOs and operational zones to support L4 in M3-class electric buses.

Imagry received "Best Practices" awards from Frost & Sullivan in both 2023 and 2025.

The company has offices in San Jose, CA (HQ) and Haifa, Israel.

Visit Imagry at CES 2025

Imagry will showcase its AI-based autonomous driving technology at CES 2025, January 7–10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall, Booth #5976. For additional information, visit: www.imagry.co, follow us on Twitter / X or visit our official YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592384/Imagry_AI_Driver_Crosswalk.jpg

 

SOURCE Imagry

