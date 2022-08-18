Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Amazon, DHL, DPD & Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to grow from $14.13 billion in 2021 to $17.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. The autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to grow to $47.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.8%.

The main vehicle types of autonomous last-mile delivery are aerial delivery drones, ground delivery bots, self-driving trucks, and vans. A delivery drone is a form of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is used to deliver items to customers in the final mile.

The various types include fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid with different solutions such as hardware, software, and service. The different ranges are short-range and long-range. The applications of autonomous last-mile delivery are logistics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, retail, and other applications.

North America was the largest region in the autonomous last-mile delivery market in 2021. The regions covered in the autonomous last-mile delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the autonomous last-mile delivery market. The e-commerce industry refers to the buying and selling of products and services online that focuses on same-day delivery and on-time delivery to provide a better customer experience.

Various factors like workforce shortage, pandemic outbreaks, and supply chain disruptions are leading customers to shop online through e-commerce platforms. E-commerce companies are using drones and autonomous vehicles for the last stage of delivery of the courier and parcel to end-users at their doorsteps without human intervention.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based government export promotion agency, the e-commerce sector in India is estimated to reach $111.4 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the autonomous last-mile delivery market.

Technological advancements are shaping the autonomous last-mile delivery market. Companies manufacturing autonomous last-mile delivery solutions are investing in advanced technology to provide enhanced products and services to customers. For instance, in April 2021, Cleveron, an Estonia-based parcel delivery robots business, unveiled its latest unmanned semi-autonomous last-mile delivery vehicle, the Cleveron 701. Cleveron 701 is a semi-autonomous platform that may be customized by the operator to satisfy a variety of delivery requirements. The vehicle, for example, can function as a supermarket delivery robot with temperature-controlled parts, a mail delivery vehicle, or even a high-tech coffee robot or ice cream truck. It helps businesses to fulfill the increasing need for same-day delivery, which has been fueled by the recent acceleration of e-commerce and a quickly changing retail scene.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Vehicle Type: Aerial Delivery Drone; Ground Delivery Bots; Self-Driving Trucks And Vans

2) By Solution: Hardware; Software; Service

3) By Range: Short Range; Long Range

4) By Application: Logistics; Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals; Food And Beverages; Retail; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Characteristics



3. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Autonomous Last Mile Delivery



5. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size And Growth



6. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation



7. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



9. China Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



10. India Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



11. Japan Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



12. Australia Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



13. Indonesia Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



14. South Korea Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



15. Western Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



16. UK Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



17. Germany Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



18. France Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



19. Eastern Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



20. Russia Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



21. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



22. USA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



23. South America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



24. Brazil Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



25. Middle East Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



26. Africa Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



27. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market



29. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com

DHL International GmbH

DPD Group

Drone Delivery Canada

Flirtey

Flytrex

JD.com Inc.

Marble Robot

Matternet

Savioke

Starship Technologies

Cheetah Logistic Technology

Dronescan

Edronic

Nuro Inc.

Unsupervised Inc.

Kiwi Campus

Eliport

Skycart

Refraction AI

Robby Technologies

Udelv Inc.

