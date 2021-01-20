Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 84.72 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 24.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market is Segmented by Application (Logistics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages Retail, and Others), Solution (Hardware, Software, and Service), Range (Short Range (<20 km) and Long Range (>20 km)), and Vehicle Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles, and Self-driving Trucks & Vans): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Mail & Package Delivery Category.

The global autonomous last-mile delivery market size is expected to be valued at USD 11.90 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 84.72 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the highest revenue contributor in the Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market, accounting for USD 4.83 billion by 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 39.94 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 26.6%. North America's dominance in the Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market can be attributed to ongoing initiatives in the US and Canada to develop next-generation drone and ground-based vehicle delivery technologies.

By vehicle type, the ground delivery bots segment is expected to contribute the highest revenue in 2021, accounting for USD 4.56 Billion, and is estimated to reach USD 34.90 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving Autonomous Last Mile delivery market size are demand for the fast delivery of packages, rise in technological advancements in delivery vehicle drives, and development of aerial delivery drones.

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global autonomous last-mile delivery market analysis, along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0J34/Autonomous_Last_Mile_Delivery_Market

COVID-19 IMPACT ON AUTONOMOUS LAST-MILE DELIVERY MARKET SIZE

The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the overall sales of the e-commerce business. This, in turn, has increased the Last-Mile Delivery market size, as more and more consumers prefer ordering online and maintaining social distancing. In addition, during the lockdown period, the use of Aerial Delivery Drones was also increasing for healthcare and pharmaceutical applications.

Based on the predictions of industry experts, a growth of 20% is projected in online retail share by 2023 followed by a 10% growth in the delivery processes followed by the adoption of autonomous vehicles in last mile delivery services by 2024.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-0J34/autonomous-last-mile-delivery

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AUTONOMOUS LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET SIZE

Various R&D is being carried out by leading companies in the development of aerial delivery drones, which can distribute goods and services in geographically challenging areas. This eliminates human involvement in distributing goods and services to remote areas since this can be achieved through aerial drone delivery. In addition, countries such as South Korea are carrying out package delivery experiments in remote areas to improve the lifestyle of people in the country. As a result, the production of aerial delivery drones that operate smoothly in geographically challenging areas is expected to drive Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market size during the forecast period.

An increase in demand for the fast delivery of packages is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous last-mile delivery market size. With the customer's inclination toward buying daily necessity products through an online source, the demand for delivering the products on the same day in the stipulated time has increased. This, in turn, has forced e-commerce companies to develop better means to deliver the products on time.

However, the lack of required infrastructure to support autonomous delivery services operations is expected to hinder the market growth. Proper infrastructure requires a fixed route for land delivery vehicles and self-driving trucks and vans and a separate route for air delivery drones.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-0J34/Autonomous_Last_Mile_Delivery_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE AUTONOMOUS LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET

The growth of the autonomous last-mile delivery industry is fuelled by increasing advancements by the top market players. For example, Amazon has introduced the Scout delivery robot, which is the size of a tiny cooler and can roll along sidewalks and deliver products to the customer's doorstep. In the area of autonomous last mile delivery service, this has facilitated Amazon to launch a new model.

Despite the very large technological leap that is expected, the existing players are still very well placed to dominate the bulk of the parcel volumes in deferred, B2B, and – to a lesser extent – the same-day delivery .

The capital-intensive nature of sorting and full-scale logistics networks, large economies of scale, and the need for consumer access are major barriers to entry for new players and will enable traditional players to remain dominant in the centre.

Some of the top companies in the Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market are Airbus S.A.S., Matternet, Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex, Amazon.com, JD.com, Inc., Marble Robot, Starship Technologies, Savioke, DHL International GmbH, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and DPD.

AUTONOMOUS LAST-MILE DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTS

Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market By Application

Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Retail

Others.

Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market By Solution

Hardware

Software

Service.

Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market By Range

Short Range (< 20 km)

Long Range (> 20 km).

Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market By Vehicle Type

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-driving trucks & vans.

Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market by Regions/Countries,

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0J34&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0J34&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Last-Mile Delivery Market

The global Last-Mile Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 66000 Million by 2026, from USD 39570 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

- First and Last Mile Delivery Market

In 2019, the global First and Last Mile Delivery market size was USD 335.3 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 592.4 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest First and Last Mile Delivery Market share as the large population from the region provides a major consumer base for the expansion of First and Last Mile Delivery Market.

- Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

Drone Transportation and Logistics Market size is projected to reach USD 5930.1 Million by 2026, from USD 5308.5 Million in 2020

- Same-day Delivery Market

Same-day Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( B2B, B2C), By Application (Food, Consumer) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Last-Mile Delivery for Large Items Market

XPO and FIDELITONE captured the top two revenue share spots in North America Last-Mile Delivery for Large Items market in 2018. XPO dominated with a 26.76% revenue share, followed by FIDELITONE with a 16.21% revenue share in 2018.

Last-Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( 50 lbs ≤ weight < 100 lbs, 100 lbs ≤ weight < 200 lbs, 200 lbs ≤ weight < 400 lbs, Others), By Application (Home Appliances, Furniture, Sports, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

In 2018, 50 lbs ≤ weight < 100 lbs accounted for a major share of 41% in North America Last-Mile Delivery for Large Items market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3256 M USD by 2024 from 1344 M USD in 2018.

In the North America Last-Mile Delivery for Large Items market, the Home Appliances segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 3859 M USD by 2024. It means that North America Last-Mile Delivery for Large Items will be promising in the Home Appliances field in the next couple of years.

- Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market

The global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market size is projected to reach USD 7046.1 Million by 2026, from USD 4043.1 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026.

- Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Customer-to-Customer (C2C)), By Application (Motorcycle, Commercial Vehicles, Drones) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Last-Mile Delivery by Drones Market

Last-Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (E-commerce, Logistics Industry, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Parcel Delivery Market

Parcel Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( B2B, B2C, other), By Application (Online trading, Offline trading) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

In 2019, key players include Kerry Express, Singapore Post, City-Link Expres, DHL Express, Gdex, Poslaju, Ninja Van, J＆T Express, Skynet, Flash Express, etc. Revenue share of top ten suppliers accounts for more than 26.7% of the total revenue in 2019. Based on regions, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are leading economies in ASEAN Group. They have a technology advantage and a relatively mature consumer market, which leads them to grow fast in recent years. In 2019, Indonesia took the biggest market share, 32.60%, Thailand followed with 17.26%.

- Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Industry

The global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market size is projected to reach USD 1601.4 Million by 2026, from USD 959.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Industry, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Government, Retail, Shipping & Logistics, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Package Delivery Market

Package Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Same-Day Delivery, Regional Parcel Carriers, Heavy Goods Delivery), By Application (Postal Systems, Express Mail, Private Courier Companies, Truckload Shipping Carriers) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Contactless Parcel Delivery System Industry Research Report

Contactless Parcel Delivery System Industry Research Report Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( One-side, Double-side), By Application (Residential Area, School Area, Office Area, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

To see the full list of related reports on the Transportation & Logistics

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports