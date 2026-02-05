Electric Motor Core Market to Reach USD 26.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by EVs and Industrial Automation | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the Market Size of Electric Motor Core?

The global market for Electric Motor Core was valued at USD 16490 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 26580 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the Electric Motor Core Market?

The electric motor core market forms the magnetic and structural foundation of motors used across transportation, industrial equipment, and energy systems. As electrification becomes central to mobility and manufacturing, motor cores shift from being passive components to performance-defining elements. Demand is shaped by efficiency expectations, durability requirements, and compatibility with power electronics.

Automotive electrification, industrial electrification, and infrastructure modernization collectively increase reliance on motors with consistent magnetic behavior and thermal stability. Manufacturers focus on precision lamination, material reliability, and scalable production to meet rising demand.

With electric motors becoming indispensable across sectors, motor cores remain critical enablers of system performance, supporting sustained and broad-based growth of the electric motor core market.

Source from Valuates Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17W10620/global-electric-motor-core

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ELECTRIC MOTOR CORE MARKET

Synchronous Motor cores applications are gaining importance as electric mobility and electrified systems demand flexible motor architectures. Electric vehicles, auxiliary automotive systems, and charging infrastructure rely on motors that operate under variable speeds, fluctuating loads, and dynamic duty cycles, favoring synchronous motor designs. These cores support compatibility with power electronics, enabling precise speed control and efficient torque delivery required in electrified platforms. Their adaptability allows manufacturers to meet efficiency and performance expectations without limiting designs to synchronous configurations. As EV architectures diversify and electrification spreads across industrial and mobility applications, demand for versatile motor cores increases. This adaptability across electrified use cases is a key reason driving sustained growth of the electric motor core market.

Induction motor cores continue to play a vital role as electrification expands across industrial systems and supporting EV infrastructure. Electrified manufacturing lines, charging stations, and thermal management systems rely on induction motors for continuous and reliable operation. These cores deliver durability, stable magnetic behavior, and compatibility with existing electrified industrial setups. Their ability to perform under variable electrical loads makes them suitable for environments influenced by renewable energy and electrified transport systems. As industries electrify operations to support electric mobility ecosystems, induction motor cores remain widely adopted. This sustained reliance on induction motors within electrified industrial and infrastructure applications directly contributes to the ongoing growth of the electric motor core market.

Motor cores used in automotive main motors are central to the growth of electric vehicles and electrified powertrains. Traction motors depend on high-performance cores to deliver torque, efficiency, and thermal stability under demanding driving conditions. As vehicles transition fully toward electric propulsion, motor cores become critical to range optimization, acceleration response, and drivetrain reliability. Lightweight construction and precise magnetic alignment directly support EV efficiency and performance goals. Automotive electrification also increases the number of motors per vehicle, amplifying total core demand. As electric powertrains replace conventional systems across vehicle platforms, automotive motor core adoption accelerates. This direct linkage between EV growth and traction motor demand is a primary reason driving expansion of the electric motor core market.

Vehicle electrification is the most influential factor shaping demand for electric motor cores. Electric powertrains require motors with precise magnetic performance, making core quality essential for efficiency and reliability. Traction motors, auxiliary motors, and thermal systems all depend on optimized cores to support electrified vehicle architectures. As electrification expands across passenger, commercial, and public transport vehicles, motor core demand rises in both volume and complexity. This widespread adoption of electric propulsion directly drives consistent growth of the electric motor core market.

Electric vehicles demand motors capable of delivering high torque within compact spaces, increasing dependence on advanced motor core designs. Motor cores must support strong magnetic flux without excessive size or weight. As EV performance expectations rise, demand increases for cores that enable compact yet powerful motors. These requirements reinforce the importance of optimized core structures. This rising need for torque-dense motor cores directly supports market growth.

Modern electric vehicles increasingly use multiple motors for propulsion, braking assistance, steering, and thermal management. Each motor requires a dedicated core, multiplying total motor core demand per vehicle. This architectural shift expands market volume and diversity. The growing use of multi-motor EV platforms therefore directly contributes to electric motor core market growth.

Reducing vehicle weight is essential for improving EV range and efficiency. Motor cores designed with optimized material usage support lightweight motor construction without sacrificing performance. As lightweighting becomes a core EV design priority, demand for optimized motor cores increases. This focus on weight efficiency acts as a clear driver of market growth.

What are the major types in the Electric Motor Core Market ?

DC Motor Core

Synchronous Motor Core

Induction Motor Core

What are the main applications of the Electric Motor Core Market ?

Automotive Industry Main Motor

Automotive Industry Motor Accessory

Industrial Machinery

Home Appliance

Others

Key Players in the Electric Motor Core Market

Global key players of Electric Motor Core include Mitsui High-tec, Changying Xinzhi Technology Co., Ltd. And POSCO Mobility, etc. The top three players hold a share over 2%.

Mitsui High-tec manufactures precision metal stamping and laminated cores used in electric motors for automotive and industrial applications.

manufactures precision metal stamping and laminated cores used in electric motors for automotive and industrial applications. Changying Xinzhi Technology Co., Ltd. produces motor cores, rotors, and precision electrical components for electric vehicles and industrial motors.

produces motor cores, rotors, and precision electrical components for electric vehicles and industrial motors. POSCO Mobility supplies advanced electrical steel and motor core materials used in high-performance electric motor production.

supplies advanced electrical steel and motor core materials used in high-performance electric motor production. JFE Shoji distributes electrical steel and laminated core components for electric motors in automotive and industrial markets.

distributes electrical steel and laminated core components for electric motors in automotive and industrial markets. Suzhou Fine-Stamping Machinery & Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in precision stamping and motor core components for electric motors used in EVs and industrial equipment.

specializes in precision stamping and motor core components for electric motors used in EVs and industrial equipment. Jiangsu Lianbo Precision Technology Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures laminated motor cores and electrical parts for electric motors.

develops and manufactures laminated motor cores and electrical parts for electric motors. Changzhou Shengli Electrical Machine produces electric motor cores and related components for automotive and industrial electric motor applications.

produces electric motor cores and related components for automotive and industrial electric motor applications. Jiangsu Tongda Power Technology Co., Ltd. supplies motor core assemblies and electrical components for traction motors in electric vehicles.

supplies motor core assemblies and electrical components for traction motors in electric vehicles. Henan Yongrong Power Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures laminated cores and electric motor components for power generation and industrial motors.

manufactures laminated cores and electric motor components for power generation and industrial motors. Anhui Feixiang Electric produces electric motor cores and related electrical machinery components for industrial and automotive uses.

produces electric motor cores and related electrical machinery components for industrial and automotive uses. Zhejiang Shiri Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in precision motor core parts and electrical components for EV and industrial motors.

specializes in precision motor core parts and electrical components for EV and industrial motors. R.bourgeois supplies laminated motor cores and electrical stamping parts for electric motors in industrial and automotive sectors.

supplies laminated motor cores and electrical stamping parts for electric motors in industrial and automotive sectors. Wenzhou Qihang manufactures electric motor cores and precision electrical components for various motor applications.

manufactures electric motor cores and precision electrical components for various motor applications. Foshan Precision Power Technology develops and produces motor cores and powertrain electrical components for electric motors.

develops and produces motor cores and powertrain electrical components for electric motors. Yuma supplies motor core laminations and electrical components for automotive and industrial electric motor applications.

supplies motor core laminations and electrical components for automotive and industrial electric motor applications. Toyota Boshoku produces electrical components and motor core materials supporting hybrid and electric vehicle powertrains.

produces electrical components and motor core materials supporting hybrid and electric vehicle powertrains. Xulie Electromotor manufactures electric motor cores and related electrical components for EVs and industrial motors.

Which region dominates the Electric Motor Core Market?

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with approximately 87% share, supported by its strong manufacturing base, high-volume automotive production, and extensive deployment of industrial machinery, all of which continue to drive steady demand for induction motors and automotive motor cores.

North America emphasizes high reliability motor cores for automation, logistics, and electric mobility applications, supported by stringent efficiency expectations.

In terms of product type, Synchronous Motor Core is the largest segment, occupied for a share of about 48%. And in terms of application, Automotive Industry Motor Accessory has a share about 30 percent.

