As naval mine threats intensify across contested waterways worldwide, Vatn Systems introduces an end-to-end, man-portable mine countermeasures solution that puts affordable, autonomous capability directly in the hands of operators.

BRISTOL, R.I., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatn Systems, a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles for the U.S. military, allied nations, and commercial customers, today announced the launch of SIGURD, a fully modular mine countermeasure system capable of both detecting and neutralizing naval mines. Built on Vatn's proven Skelmir S6 AUV platform, SIGURD is the first all-in-one autonomous mine countermeasure system capable of tracking, detection, and terminal engagement at an unmatched price point that makes wide-scale deployment achievable.

Autonomous Mine Countermeasure System Launched by Vatn Systems Speed Speed

"Vatn Systems is on a mission to become the next underwater defense prime, and SIGURD is the latest proof that our platform can be rapidly configured to meet the most urgent threats operators face," said Nelson Mills, co-founder and CEO of Vatn Systems. "The threat of mine deployment across critical maritime chokepoints has never been more real, and the window to field an affordable, scalable response is now. We have been encouraged by customer response, and the initial demand reflects the ongoing urgency."

The launch of SIGURD comes as global demand for scalable, affordable mine countermeasures capability accelerates, particularly across the Indo-Pacific and in maritime chokepoints where undersea threats have increased sharply. Vatn is positioned to deliver SIGURD systems at scale, with production capacity built to meet both near-term and long-term customer demand domestically and abroad. SIGURD is already testing with government customers, underscoring the urgency and credibility of the capability gap it fills. In testing against inert mines, SIGURD has successfully detected and intercepted targets, and the system is expected to be deployable this year.

"Mine countermeasures has long been one of the most challenging and under-resourced mission sets in naval warfare, and SIGURD is the solution the military needs – affordable and cost effective," said VADM Phil Sawyer, USN (ret)., former Commander of the US Seventh Fleet & former Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (N3/N5). VADML Sawyer is also a member of the Board of Advisors at Vatn Systems.

Product Specifications

SIGURD is designed, tested, and verified by former Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with extensive experience in mine countermeasures operations. The system reflects Vatn's vertically integrated approach to undersea defense, with the same platform, software stack, and command and control architecture that powers the company's broader AUV product line, now available with two payloads for mine countermeasures and upgraded software to support mine countermeasures. The system's two modular components can be deployed independently or together as a complete end-to-end solution. The detection variant equips the S6 with a side scan sonar payload capable of detecting undersea mines at operational depths of up to 100 meters, with a roughly 6-hour run time and 30 nautical mile operational range.

The neutralization variant uses a forward-looking sensor system to execute terminal guidance on confirmed targets, with operators choosing between a fully autonomous engagement mode or a human-in-the-loop approach. Both variants integrate with Vatn's TAK-based command and control interface.

For more information about SIGURD and the Vatn Systems AUV platform, visit Vatn.com.

About Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems is a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles that can be deployed at scale for the U.S. military and allies. Founded in 2023 by a team of maritime experts and military leaders, Vatn Systems is on a mission to be the next underwater defense prime in a world where autonomous systems dominate naval battlefields. For more information, visit www.Vatn.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Vatn Systems