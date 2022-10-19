Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size Worth $10.66 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autonomous mobile robot market size is expected to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) has triggered a paradigm shift in the way tasks, such as material picking, handling, and sorting, that are commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution, is performed.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The adoption of material handling automation solutions for inventory management is growing significantly across various industries.

The growing adoption of AMRs by the incumbents of the logistics industry to move intermediate products within the facility is expected to drive the growth of the AMR market.

The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period.

Incumbents of the manufacturing industry have realized that the costs associated with the maintenance and procurement of autonomous mobile robots tend to be significantly lesser than the costs incurred on staff salaries and other related benefits. Hence, they are aggressively deploying AMRs to save on labor costs.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Growth & Trends

Autonomous mobile robots may be typically equipped with different sensors, such as LiDAR sensors, to navigate the equipment and workers safely. For instance, in May 2022, Qualcomm introduced the Robotics RB6 Platform, a high-end hardware development kit that can serve as the brains for commercial drones, autonomous robots, and delivery robots. It also unveiled a brand-new RB5 reference design, based on the RB5 platform used in millions of systems, that includes all the hardware and sensors needed to develop AMRs.

Manufacturing and distribution facilities aggressively deploy material handling automation systems for tasks such as picking & packing, moving and sorting items. Incumbents of the transportation & logistics industry are particularly deploying AMRs to boost production and distribution operations in line with the increasing demand. With the fast-developing e-commerce business leading to direct delivery trends, order fulfillment productivity has become a priority for warehouse operators.

AMRs benefit warehouse operators by reducing the workload for order pickers and improving safety by eliminating forklift accidents and musculoskeletal diseases. For instance, in December 2021, at the India Warehousing Show (IWS), Addverb Technologies Private Limited, a worldwide robotics business, announced the introduction of Veloce, a multi-carton picking mobile robot. The new picking robot boosts storage efficiency by increasing capacity and utilizing vertical spaces, enabling clients to save vital costs on warehouse space and associated pricey rentals.

The AMR market can be described as highly competitive, and robot manufacturers are pursuing various strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge. North America region is expected to show significant market share owing to the presence of leading providers of AGV Robot and Autonomous Mobile Robots, with European and Asian AMRs manufacturers increasing their operations in the region.

Furthermore, increased government, private sector, and academic investments in innovation and R&D on developing technologies linked to surveillance robots are likely to enhance the market in the area. For instance, in January 2021, according to the Universal Robots A/S, senior manager, strategic marketing and application development, companies of all sizes are figuring out a way to regain total production while maintaining social distancing alongside the class of robots that can work in any environment.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global autonomous mobile robot market based on component, type, battery type, end-use, and region:

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Goods-to-Person Picking Robots

Self-driving Forklifts

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Lead Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Manufacturing

Automotive



Aerospace



Electronics



Chemical



Pharmaceuticals



Plastics



Defense



FMCG



Others

Wholesale & Distribution

E-commerce



Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores



Others

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

