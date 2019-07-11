Autonomous Tractors: The World Market is Forecast to Witness a CAGR of 35% During 2019-2024 -- Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Tractors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous tractor market was valued at USD 507.61 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The drivers identified in the market are increase in efficiency and farm productivity, increase in labour costs and better management of farm activities. The restraints identified in the market are huge capital investment, lack of awareness among farmers and unanticipated risks in a growing market.



Key Market Trends



Increase in Labour Costs is Driving the Market



The cost of farm labor has a direct relationship with the percentage of the total population of a country employed in agriculture, considering simple demand-supply economics. On an average, developing economies have larger percentages of population dependent on agriculture. However, the percentages have decreased over time.



Farmers are increasingly adopting agricultural mechanization as a substitute to manual labor with a more cost-effective, easily available and more efficient means of agricultural operation.They are shifting towards autonomous tractors to save time and resources which in turn is increasing the farm productivity and per acre yield of crops.



Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market



The global autonomous tractor market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Africa. Asia-Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market because the companies located in Asia Pacific are launching new autonomous tractors in the market and thereby dominating the market with faster innovations and product launches.



Competitive Landscape



In the global autonomous tractor market, companies are not only competing based on equipment quality and promotion, but are also focused on strategic moves, in order to hold larger market shares. The major players in this market are into innovation and launching the new products globally. Since, the inception of the market is very recent, it is considered to be a consolidated market with a few players holding the majority of the shares in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Horse Power

5.1.1 Upto 30 HP

5.1.2 31 HP to 100 HP

5.1.3 Above 100 HP

5.2 Automation

5.2.1 Fully Automated

5.2.2 Semi-Automated

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 Spain

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 AGCO

6.3.2 John Deere

6.3.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

6.3.4 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

6.3.5 CNH Industrial

6.3.6 Kubota Corporation

6.3.7 Dutch Power Company

6.3.8 Yanmar Co. Ltd.

6.3.9 Trimble Inc.

6.3.10 Kinze Manufacturing Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



