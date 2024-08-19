Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market worth $4.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141855626

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market"

219 – Tables

72 – Figures

274 – Pages

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 2.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 4.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Shape, Type, Technology, Payload and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Risk of data loss and prolonged research timelines due to challenging marine environment Key Market Opportunities Rising use of AUVs to protect subsea cables and seabed environment Key Market Drivers Shifting preference toward renewable energy sources



Large AUVs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for large AUVs is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for such AUVs for use in military & defense and oil & gas exploration applications. UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) has recently placed an order to deliver an extra-large AUV (XL-AUV) to support the Royal Navy and explore the utility of uncrewed submarines in the future underwater battlespace. Similarly, the Chinese Navy is focusing on developing many Al-enabled underwater vehicles. China's push for advancements is to counter US dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.

The medium AUV type segment for environmental protection & monitoring applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market for medium AUVs segment for environmental protection & monitoring applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Medium AUVs can operate at depths of up to 1,000 m, which is ideal for environmental protection and monitoring applications. This is due to the AUVs ability to reach a wide range of underwater environments. These AUVs have increasingly been adopted for applications such as water sampling, habitat research, oceanographic research, marine pollution monitoring, fishery studies, and emergency response is likely to grow during the forecast period.

The US holds the largest market share in autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market during the forecast period.

In North America, the US accounted for the largest market share of the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) industry in 2023 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to heavy investment done by the US government in the defense sector. The increasing offshore activities, such as mine hunting, are expected to boost AUV adoption in the country. Like for instance, recently, the US Navy signed a USD 18.6 million contract with Anduril Industries (US) to build five of its Dive AUVs. The company has also announced the establishment of a new center in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, to increase its Dive-LD AUV production. The factory will cover up to 150,000 square feet and include dedicated service bays, testing laboratories, and additional spaces to accommodate lifecycle tasks from research through sustainment. The center is expected to boost the assembly of Dive-LD's family of AUVs to more than 200 annually. Such contracts undertaken by leading companies have contributed to the growth of the commercial exploration segment of the US autonomous underwater vehicle market.

Key Players

Some of the leading companies operating in the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) companies are KONGSBERG (Norway), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Saab (Sweden), Exail Technologies (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Fugro (Netherlands), ATLAS ELEKTRONIK (Germany), Boston Engineering Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Graal Tech S.r.l. (Italy), International Submarine Engineering Limited (Canada), Boeing (US), Riptide Autonomous Solutions (US), MSubs (China), Falmouth Scientific, Inc. (FSI) (China), Terradepth (US), among others.

