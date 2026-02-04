Spin-on Carbon Market worth $0.81 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Spin-on Carbon Market is projected to grow from USD 0.22 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 0.81 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Spin-on Carbon Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Spin-on Carbon Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.22 billion

USD 0.22 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 0.81 billion

USD 0.81 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 24.1%

Spin-on Carbon Market Trends & Insights:

The spin-on carbon market is set for robust growth as semiconductor manufacturers expand advanced lithography and etching processes to improve device performance, yield, and integration density across logic, memory, and power applications. Additionally, the rising demand for high-aspect-ratio patterning, defect-free etch masks, and reliable interlayer dielectrics drives the adoption of spin-on carbon materials that enable precise pattern transfer, planarization, hard masking, and next-generation packaging solutions.

By type, the normal-temperature spin-on carbon (NT-SOC) segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 27.1% than the hot-temperature spin-on carbon (HT-SOC) segment from 2026 to 2032.

By application, the logic devices segment is estimated to account for a 31.4% share of the spin-on carbon market in 2026.

By end user, the foundries segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025 due to high wafer volumes and early adoption of advanced lithography and etch processes requiring spin-on carbon materials.

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a 62.6% share of the spin-on carbon market in 2026 due to the strong concentration of semiconductor foundries and IDMs, ongoing wafer fab expansions in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

The spin-on carbon market is driven by the global expansion of wafer fabrication and OSAT capacity, particularly in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, and increasing consumption of process materials as new fabs and packaging lines ramp up volume production. Each new fab startup creates a recurring demand for SOC across multiple process layers, ensuring consistent material supply needs for advanced semiconductor manufacturing over the fab's lifecycle.

"The IDMs & OSAT vendors segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

By end user, the Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) & Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) vendors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the spin-on carbon market due to their critical roles in semiconductor fabrication and packaging ecosystems. IDMs are increasingly investing in advanced fabs and process technologies to produce cutting-edge logic and memory chips, which require reliable SOC materials for lithography, etch, and planarization steps. Their in-house wafer processing capabilities allow them to rapidly adopt new SOC formulations optimized for EUV and multi-patterning processes, creating steady demand growth. Simultaneously, OSATs are expanding globally to support the rising outsourcing trend in semiconductor assembly and testing, particularly for advanced packaging solutions, such as fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) and 3D ICs. SOC materials are essential in these processes for achieving high interlayer adhesion, planarity, and defect-free patterning. The combined effect of IDMs scaling production and OSATs diversifying service offerings ensures sustained SOC consumption across multiple process layers, driving these vendors to achieve the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

"The hot-temperature spin-on carbon (HT-SOC) segment is projected to lead the market by 2032."

By type, the hot-temperature spin-on carbon (HT-SOC) segment is projected to dominate the market by 2032 due to its superior thermal stability, excellent mechanical strength, and compatibility with advanced lithography processes, including EUV and complex DUV multi-patterning. As semiconductor nodes continue to shrink, maintaining pattern fidelity and reducing line collapse during high-temperature processing becomes critical. Hot-temperature SOC can withstand extreme thermal cycles during curing, etching, and chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP), making it highly reliable for multi-layer interconnect applications in logic, memory, and photonics devices. Additionally, they offer better adhesion to substrates and other dielectric layers, minimizing delamination risks and improving overall wafer yield. The increasing deployment of 3D stacking technologies, such as TSVs (Through-Silicon Vias) and advanced packaging, further boosts the need for SOC materials that can endure high thermal budgets. Furthermore, with the ongoing expansion of advanced fabs in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, the recurring demand for high-performance SOC layers positions hot-temperature variants as the preferred choice, ensuring they maintain the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

"Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the spin-on carbon market in 2025."

Asia Pacific dominated the spin-on carbon industry in 2025 due to the region's rapid semiconductor industry growth, driven by massive investments in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging capacity. Countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan are home to leading IDM and foundry players like TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC. These players are continuously expanding their fabrication lines to meet global chip demand. Each new fab startup and packaging facility requires recurring supplies of SOC materials for lithography, etch, and planarization processes, ensuring sustained market consumption. Additionally, the region is at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge lithography technologies, including EUV and multi-patterning DUV, where SOC materials are essential to maintain pattern fidelity, reduce line collapse, and enhance yield. The growing demand for advanced logic, memory, and photonics devices in Asia Pacific further accelerates SOC adoption. Combined with a robust supply chain for raw materials and proximity to leading process material manufacturers, these factors position Asia Pacific as the largest consumer of spin-on carbon in 2025, accounting for a significant share of the global market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the spin-on carbon companies include SAMSUNG SDI (South Korea), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), DONGJIN SEMICHEM CO LTD. (South Korea), Merck KGaA (Germany), YCCHEM Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Brewer Science, Inc. (US), JSR Micro, Inc. (US), Irresistible Materials (UK), KOYJ CO., LTD. (South Korea), and Nano-C (US), among others.

