Autonomous Vehicles Are on the Rise, Bluedot Keeps Them Charged for Avride

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous vehicles aren't a distant vision anymore; they're already moving through our cities, making deliveries, and collecting real-world data. From sidewalk robots to electric cars, the companies behind these fleets are quietly shaping the infrastructure of tomorrow's mobility.

Among those leaders is Avride , a U.S.-based autonomous vehicle startup headquartered in Austin, TX, with R&D hubs around the world. Since 2017, Avride has been developing and operating both autonomous cars and delivery robots. Their mission: to build scalable, efficient, and safe autonomous systems that solve today's logistics challenges while anticipating tomorrow's mobility needs.

But there's a missing link in making autonomy scalable; energy. AVs need intelligent systems that handle everything in the background.

That's where Bluedot comes in.

Bluedot's all in one EV fleet management and charging platform ensures Avride's autonomous fleets stay charged and operational; automatically, efficiently.

Through this collaboration, Avride's vehicles can now:

Access thousands of public and private chargers across the U.S. with a single platform

Track and optimize energy usage in real time

Integrate charging events with fleet operations and data systems

Enable automated payment and cost visibility across vehicles and geographies

Together, Avride and Bluedot are bringing the autonomous future closer; making it real, visible, and part of everyday life.

About Bluedot

Bluedot is a technology company transforming how electric vehicle (EV) fleets charge, manage, and operate. Through its all-in-one platform, Bluedot simplifies public, home, and workplace charging with intelligent routing, automated reimbursement, and fraud prevention tools—empowering fleet operators to reduce cost, save time, and accelerate electrification. Designed for rental, corporate, government, and utility fleets, Bluedot integrates charging infrastructure with vehicle data to create seamless, scalable, and sustainable fleet operations.

About Avride

Avride is a U.S.-based autonomous vehicle startup headquartered in Austin, TX, with additional R&D hubs around the world. The company develops and operates both autonomous cars and delivery robots that utilize shared technologies. Since 2017, Avride has been building its expertise in autonomous systems to create solutions that address current mobility needs and anticipate future demands. Avride's technology powers partnerships like its recent expansion with Grubhub and a growing number of on-road pilots in urban environments.

