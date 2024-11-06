Bluedot Unveils Depot Charging Tracking Solution for Non-Connected "Dummy" Chargers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot has announced the launch of its latest product update: a Depot Charging Tracking solution for "dummy" or non-smart chargers. This new development now enables fleets to efficiently track charging activities at non-connected charging stations, optimizing sustainability reporting and enhancing operational visibility.

Companies began investing in electrification by building charging infrastructure, often deploying non-connected stations as part of their first steps toward sustainability. However, these "dummy" chargers have largely gone unmonitored, leaving fleet managers with limited insights into electricity consumption and sustainability impact. Without tools to accurately track kWh usage, fleets have struggled to make data-driven decisions, meet sustainability goals, and benefit from incentives like the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits in certain regions.

Bluedot's past efforts to streamline public charging for fleet drivers and managers tackled critical challenges like network accessibility, expense management, and reimbursement for home charging. Now, Bluedot is taking fleet management to the next level.

Bluedot's new solution gives fleet managers the ability to:

Define specific charging locations for non-smart chargers

Assign individual names & numbers to each charger

Track kWh delivered to each station

Make comparisons and analyses around public, home, and on-site charging

With Bluedot's Depot Charging Tracking, fleet managers can generate precise reports that align with sustainability targets, calculate energy use, and leverage available incentives. This streamlined approach transforms fleet operations by integrating previously "invisible" charging activities into strategic sustainability planning.

This latest addition underscores Bluedot's commitment to making EV fleet management more accessible and comprehensive, ensuring that all aspects of fleet charging—public, home, and depot—are efficiently tracked and managed.

About Bluedot: Bluedot provides comprehensive EV charging and fleet management solutions, making the transition to green energy seamless for fleet operators. Their offerings include public charging access, automated home charging reimbursements, on-site charging tracking, expense management, and vehicle analytics. To learn more, visit bluedot.co or contact [email protected].

