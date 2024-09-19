AutoRABIT CodeScan Introduces Critical Guardrails to AI-Generated Code

The proliferation of artificial intelligence in software development has introduced security vulnerabilities—CodeScan offers automated protection.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT CodeScan's security posture management capabilities provide the support Salesforce DevOps teams need to safely use emerging generative AI tools. These new advancements increase the speed at which developers can produce code, but they're subject to errors that create data security vulnerabilities.

"CodeScan's static code analysis feature is a nonnegotiable aspect of utilizing code-generating AI tools," says Prasanth Samudrala, VP of Solutions Engineering at AutoRABIT. "The problem is twofold: Code generated by AI is not great, and most developers and administrators are using AI to generate code. There are thousands of open and closed models available on the internet trained to generate code. The spectrum of hallucination for the current LLMs is simply too wide—which is why automated scans are not only essential but mandatory."

CodeScan's ability to secure the use of generative AI tools goes even further than guaranteeing clean code. Policy enforcement ensures that only authorized individuals are able to access these tools. Automated dashboards and reports enable consistent oversight and simplified visibility into how these tools are being used. Leaving AI tools unchecked is a surefire way to introduce uncontrolled factors into your system. CodeScan's capabilities reduce unknowns to keep your Salesforce environment safe.

"Data security threats are coming from all directions these days," says Samudrala. "Eliminating vulnerabilities due to AI goes a long way toward securing your system and protecting sensitive data."

The AutoRABIT team recently put on a webinar that digs deeper into what Salesforce DevOps teams can do to protect their system while using AI-generated code. They also produced a comprehensive ebook titled The State of AI Security in Salesforce DevOps, which gives a contemporary view of this technology and how it impacts your system.

CodeScan is continuously updated with new rules and functions to address emerging threats and vulnerabilities. Follow AutoRABIT on LinkedIn to stay on top of all the updates and announcements.

