AutoRABIT Receives Massive Security Boost with Addition of Cybersecurity Expert Jason Lord as Chief Information Security Officer

The former White House CISO brings extensive experience to increase the depth of knowledge at the leading Salesforce DevSecOps solution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT adds Jason Lord to its list of impressive C-suite executives. Lord brings 25 years of cybersecurity experience, most recently serving as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Partner at Fortium Partners. His credits include serving as CISO and Director of Threat Intelligence at the White House under President Obama and as the Principal Security Technologist for Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.

"We're extremely excited to add Jason to our team," said Meredith Bell, AutoRABIT CEO. "He brings along a lot of experience, but what I'm most excited about is the passion he brings to the position."

AutoRABIT has made a name for itself by offering a comprehensive suite of Salesforce DevSecOps tools that focus on data security and productivity. Jason Lord's strategic placement as the top security mind at AutoRABIT will support efforts to refine existing products, stay on top of emerging data security threats, and guide future decisions.

"We've put together a dream team," said Chris Stern, AutoRABIT's VP of Product Marketing. "He'll be working closely with Andrew Davis, our Chief Product Officer, and we can't wait to see the new ways they'll innovate to keep our clients safe."

Pushing Data Security Into New Realms of Safety

Jason Lord's expertise is informed by his vast experience managing enterprise security risks and developing programs focused on cybersecurity operations, cloud security, and cyber intelligence. His insights expertly address insider threats, incident response, and penetration testing.

Lord will serve as a thought leader at AutoRABIT and provide guidance to spark internal discussions and drive data security conversations forward. Externally, Lord will contribute to webinars, ebooks, and event presentations to share contemporary security insights and strategies.

When he's not securing IT platforms, Jason Lord cohosts the Unapologetic Security Podcast, where he and cohost Christopher Kennedy discuss emerging trends and tips for staying safe in the ever-evolving world of data security.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help organizations in regulated industries master their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value to their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure on the market, and their customers are reaping the benefits of faster, more secure deployments in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

