AutoShop Answers Launches "AutoShop Ministries" with DeVante Tidwell, Integrating Faith, Leadership, and Service into National Training Platform

HOUSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Answers, the industry leading training and operational platform behind the Houston Boston Partnership, today announced the launch of AutoShop Ministries, a new initiative designed to integrate faith, purpose, and leadership into the automotive service industry.

The program will feature DeVante Tidwell, a Pastor at Lakewood Church, as a recurring speaker and spiritual leader within the AutoShop Answers ecosystem.

DeVante Tidwell

Beginning next month, AutoShop Ministries will introduce a monthly, non-denominational 30 minute service held in conjunction with the nationally recognized Key to Key to Callbacks training program in Houston, Texas.

A New Model: Faith Meets Business Execution

The service will take place:

6:30 AM – 7:00 AM (Breakfast included)

Hosted at the Marriott Courtyard – Houston

Immediately preceding the 7:30 AM start of Key to Key to Callbacks

The message will be simulcast to additional training locations, including the Courtside program in The Woodlands, extending its reach across the AutoShop Answers national network.

"This is about meeting people where they are," said Todd Hayes, CEO of the Houston Boston Partnership and founder of AutoShop Answers. "Our industry is filled with incredible operators many of them former technicians who are carrying the weight of their businesses, their teams, and their families. This gives them something deeper: perspective, purpose, and hope."

Built for the Automotive Industry's Real World

AutoShop Ministries is specifically designed for:

Shop owners navigating financial and operational pressure

Managers and advisors leading teams under daily stress

High performing operators seeking deeper purpose and stewardship

DeVante Tidwell's message will focus on:

Integrating faith and business leadership

The responsibility of leaders to serve employees, families, and communities

The principle that God gives talents but execution is still required

Encouraging individuals to use their gifts, not bury them

Providing hope for both struggling and successful operators

Inspired by Proven Models in Elite Industries

The concept draws inspiration from race day ministry models seen across organizations like NASCAR, where faith based services are offered to teams operating in high performance environments.

"This is no different than what you see at the highest levels of sport," Hayes added. "When people are performing under pressure, they need grounding. They need clarity. They need something bigger than the scoreboard."

Expanding Beyond the Classroom

As part of the broader initiative:

Attendees will have access to reserved seating at Lakewood Church

Opportunities to hear Joel Osteen live

Content may be repurposed into podcasts and national distribution

The ministry will scale alongside AutoShop Answers' growing training footprint

The program will run monthly, aligned with the company's 2026 national training calendar.

A Platform Level Commitment

AutoShop Ministries represents a continuation of the company's commitment to developing not just better operators but better leaders and people.

"This isn't about religion," Hayes said. "It's about alignment. When leaders are aligned internally, everything externally culture, performance, results follows."

About DeVante Tidwell

DeVante Tidwell is a dynamic public speaker from Dallas, Texas, known for his infectious energy, deep insights, and unapologetically bold personality. At 32, he has built a reputation for blending humor with meaningful conversation, tackling tough topics with creativity and charisma. A devoted husband to Stefanee and father of two, DeVante connects with audiences on a personal level—making complex ideas accessible while inspiring real change. Whether on stage or in everyday life, his authenticity and passion leave a lasting impact.

About AutoShop Answers

AutoShop Answers is a national platform providing training, recruiting, media, and operational systems to automotive service centers across the United States. Its flagship programs, including Key to Key to Callbacks and Courtside, are widely recognized for driving industry-leading performance, customer experience, and profitability.



Media contact: Todd Westerlund, 19259808012, [email protected]

www.autoshopanswers.com

SOURCE Autoshop Answers