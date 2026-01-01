Autoshop Answers Updates 2026 Training Calendar with New Dates, New Classes, and New Locations

Autoshop Answers

Jan 01, 2026, 05:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoshop Answers is excited to announce a major update to its 2026 Training Calendar, featuring new dates, brand-new classes, special guest appearances, and expanded locations designed to better serve automotive shop owners and leaders across the country.

Building on the success of its flagship Key2Key programs and leadership education, the 2026 schedule introduces enhanced learning experiences such as AIX: AI Academy, Accounting 1st & Fraud Prevention, and Leadership Classes, along with expanded Courtside training opportunities in new locations—including The Woodlands, Texas at Adams Automotive.

These updates continue Autoshop Answers' mission to help shop owners to improve profitability, and build scalable, high-performing teams. Attendees can also explore foundational concepts tied to the proven Key2Key methodology created by Todd Hayes here:
https://www.autoshopanswers.com/key-to-key-to-call-backs-2025

2026 Autoshop Answers Training Schedule

January

  • Jan 16 – AIX: AI Academy
  • Jan 17–18 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Jan 17–18 – Key2Key Courtside
    (NEW Location: Adams Automotive – The Woodlands)

February

  • Feb 20 – Accounting 1st & Fraud Prevention (Getting ready for taxes)
  • Feb 21–22 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Feb 21–22 – Key2Key Courtside
    (NEW Location: Adams Automotive – The Woodlands)

March

  • Mar 14–15 – 20 Group (PEER Group – Chicago – Bartels)
  • Mar 20 – Leadership Class
  • Mar 21–22 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Mar 21–22 – Key2Key Courtside
    (NEW Location: The Woodlands, TX)

April

  • Apr 9–11 – TEKTONIC (Tekmetric Trade Show)
  • Apr 12 – Empire Builder with Adam Coffey (LIVE Event)
  • Apr 24 – AIX: AI Academy
  • Apr 25–26 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Apr 25–26 – Key2Key Courtside
    (NEW Location: Adams Automotive – The Woodlands)

May

  • May 16–17 – Key2Key Weekend – Las Vegas
    (Special Guest Appearance by Brad Lea)

June

  • Jun 19 – Leadership Class
  • Jun 20–21 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Jun 20–21 – Key2Key Courtside

July

  • Jul 17 – AIX: AI Academy
  • Jul 18–19 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Jul 18–19 – Key2Key Courtside

August

  • Aug 21 – Accounting 1st & Fraud Prevention
  • Aug 22–23 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Aug 22–23 – Key2Key Courtside

September

  • Sep 25 – Leadership Class
  • Sep 26–27 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Sep 26–27 – Key2Key Courtside

October

  • Oct 23 – Accounting 1st & Fraud Prevention
  • Oct 24–25 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Oct 24–25 – Key2Key Courtside

November

  • Nov 21–22 – Key2Key Weekend (Thanksgiving Edition)
  • Nov 21–22 – Key2Key Courtside

December

  • Dec 12–13 – Key2Key Weekend
  • Dec 12–13 – Key2Key Courtside (Santa Claus Visits)

About Autoshop Answers
Autoshop Answers is a leading training and coaching organization dedicated to helping automotive shop owners improve operations, increase profitability, and eliminate costly callbacks. Through hands-on training, peer groups, and innovative education, Autoshop Answers empowers shop leaders to build stronger businesses and better teams.

For registration details and updates, visit www.autoshopanswers.com.

Media Contact:
Autoshop Answers

Todd Westerlund, President
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.autoshopanswers.com

SOURCE Autoshop Answers

