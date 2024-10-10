AutoShop Recruiting Celebrates Milestone Growth in Second Year of Business

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Recruiting, a division of AutoShop Answers, is proud to announce a momentous achievement as the company enters its 14th month of business. In its first year, AutoShop Recruiting has successfully placed over 225 top-tier automotive professionals across the United States and Canada, and the company is on track to double its first-year revenue in 2025.

AutoShop Recruiting has partnered with 48 brands and over 150 auto repair shops, helping shop owners nationwide dispel the myth of the "Technician Shortage." The company specializes in delivering superstar service managers and advisors, industry-leading technicians, and top-performing customer service professionals and closers. AutoShop Recruiting's swift placement process has enabled clients to welcome new hires and receive toolboxes delivered within just days of the first conversation.

A key driver of AutoShop Recruiting's success is its strategic embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. By integrating AI into its recruitment process, AutoShop Recruiting is able to streamline candidate sourcing, identify top talent more efficiently, and uncover the best professionals in any given market. The AI-powered tools allow for enhanced data mining, rapid evaluation of candidate qualifications, and a more personalized approach to matching talent with shop owners' specific needs. This innovative approach has solidified AutoShop Recruiting's position as a leader in the automotive recruiting industry.

With access to premier resume resources and tools to find contact information for 80% of the country's workforce, AutoShop Recruiting maximizes social media platforms to identify, evaluate, and represent the top 10% of industry talent. Known for its expertise in data mining and networking, the company's innovative recruitment approach helps top talent refer other top performers, expanding the industry's leading referral network.

Brian Rhodes, Managing Partner of AutoShop Recruiting and a 15-year veteran of the recruiting industry, spent the past eight years specializing in automotive talent acquisition. Prior to founding AutoShop Recruiting in 2023, Brian led the recruiting team for six years at Christian Brothers Automotive, staffing the brand as it expanded to 265 stores in 30 states.

Reflecting on the company's success, Brian shared, "I have one of the most rewarding careers in the world and absolutely love every minute of the day! I get to work with some of the best shops in the country and have the pleasure of coming alongside owners to help them with their most important asset — People. We've built an amazing company with the best recruiters in the industry. It was an incredible first year, and the sky's the limit for Year 2!"

AutoShop Recruiting's growth, combined with its embrace of cutting-edge AI technology, has established the company as an industry leader, providing unparalleled recruitment services to auto repair shops across North America.

About AutoShop Recruiting

AutoShop Recruiting, a division of AutoShop Answers, is the premier recruitment solution for the automotive repair industry. The company specializes in placing top-tier talent, including technicians, service managers, service advisors, customer service professionals, and sales closers. Through AI-driven techniques and innovative networking, AutoShop Recruiting helps businesses overcome workforce challenges and hire the industry's best.

