Autosoft Wins Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service Excellence

These awards were presented during a gala banquet on February 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada, with over 600 executives from around the world in attendance.

A panel of 150 professionals determined the finalists out of over 2,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes in almost every industry. Entries were broken down into 149 different categories ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to the Award for Innovation in Customer Service.

Autosoft President and CEO, Bryce Veon, was elated with news of their Contact Center of the Year silver award but not entirely surprised.

"Here at Autosoft," Veon commented, "we pride ourselves on the quality of our customer service. Our ultimate goal is to provide a product and service that will improve your dealership, and this award is confirmation that we are meeting that goal."

He explained, "I see our teams' hard work every day, so it is no surprise to me that we received this award. I commend our customer support staff for their dedication to our customers and congratulate them for a job well done."

Last year, Autosoft received three bronze awards for Contact Center of the Year, Contact Center Leader of the Year, and Front-Line Professional of the Year. This year's silver award marks another step forward for Autosoft.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About Autosoft

Autosoft provides a complete dealer management system (DMS) that has been recognized as the All-Time Most Recommended DMS through DrivingSales reviews. With affordable month-to-month contracts, Autosoft's DMS improves processes and reduces operating costs in over 2,000 franchised automotive dealerships. Easy-to-use and innovative software helps dealers focus on their customers' needs. To learn more about Autosoft, call 844.888.8200, email sales@autosoftdms.com, or visit www.autosoftdms.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 12th annual Stevie Awards include HCL Financial Services, Rant & Rave, Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

