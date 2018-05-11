Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Epiomic Epidemiology Report: Forecast In 29 Major Markets 2018-2028

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is a hereditary monogenic disorder characterised by the formation of renal cysts. ADPKD is one of the most common hereditary disorders, and the most common potentially fatal monogenetic disease. Virtually all patients with ADPKD will develop renal cysts at some point in their lives, and approx. 50% of them will develop renal failure. Although no cure for the disease is currently available, the currently marketed novel therapeutic JINARC (tolvaptan) has shown effectiveness in delaying the progress of the disease.

This report provides the current prevalent population for ADPKD across 29 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Portugal, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Several features of ADPKD patients, as well as some comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of ADPKD include:

Hypertension

Nephrolithiasis

Infections

Polycystic liver disease

Cardiac abnormalities (e.g., pericardial effusions, valvular abnormalities)

Intracranial aneurysms

Bronchiectasias

Diverticular disease



Reason to buy

Ability to quantify patient populations in global ADPKD market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of ADPKD and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding of the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of ADPKD patients.

Identification of ADPKD patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of ADPKD patients.

Key Topics Covered:



1. List Of Tables And Figures



2. Introduction



3. Cause Of The Disease



4. Risk Factors & Prevention



5. Diagnosis Of The Disease



6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity



7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



8. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease



9. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers



10. Top-Line Prevalence For ADPKD



11. Features Of ADPKD Patients



12. Comorbidities Of ADPKD Patients



13. Abbreviations Used In The Report



14. Reports & Publications



15. Online Epidemiology Databases



16. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database



17. References



18. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/npxgl7/autosomal?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autosomal-dominant-polycystic-kidney-disease-epiomic-epidemiology-report-forecast-in-29-major-markets-2018-2028-300647130.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

