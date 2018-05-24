Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options

"Bringing LendingTree's capabilities to Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book will help new- and used-vehicle shoppers by creating a seamless experience to research, shop for and secure financing on a vehicle all in one spot," said Jai Macker, senior vice president of product for Cox Automotive. "Our ultimate goal is to empower consumers with comprehensive new and used-car information on both sites, including finance options for their specific needs while they navigate the car-shopping process."

Shoppers can visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-loans/ or https://www.kbb.com/car-loans-and-financing/ to get a free online loan request, compare competitive rates and payment terms from multiple lenders and even use an auto loan calculator to determine monthly payments on loan amount, interest rate and loan term.

"LendingTree gives consumers the convenience, choice and simplicity to speed up the time it takes to shop for a car and a loan," said Dimitar Alexandrov, vice president of automotive for LendingTree. "Together with Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book, we are able to provide 36 million-plus shoppers the information they need to find and compare rates and terms from multiple lenders, all while online."

About LendingTree

LendingTree is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

About Autotrader

Autotrader connects with more actual car buyers than any other third-party listing site, with the most engaged audience of in-market shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered consumer looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing solutions guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience.

Autotrader is a Cox Automotive brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week, the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book launched its first international consumer-facing site in 2017. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across 100+ countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autotrader-and-kelley-blue-book-team-with-lendingtree-to-empower-shoppers-with-auto-lending-options-300654068.html

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book

