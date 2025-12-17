Autotrader Announces the Best Year-End Holiday Deals of 2025

All Deals Available on Cars Priced Under $50,000*

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, announces major end of the year deals from automakers to help consumers make their final purchase of 2025 or first purchase of 2026 even easier. The deals, available on cars under $50,000, include low annual percentage rate (APR) financing and lease deals on SUVs, cars, trucks, and electric vehicles (EVs). This year-end list includes vehicles for all lifestyles, such as those looking for outdoor adventure, great gas mileage, tech-forward features, family friendly cabins and more.

"As new models arrive at car dealerships, more deals become available on outgoing models," said Sean Tucker, managing editor for Autotrader. "Automakers understand the importance of delivering value to potential buyers and these impressive year-end deals go a long way towards helping consumers feel more confident in their car-buying decisions, even amid today's economic pressures."

Best Year-End Holiday Car Deals of 2025 (in alphabetical order)

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2025 Ford Explorer

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

2026 Honda Civic Hatchback

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2025 Mazda CX-50

2025 Nissan Kicks

2025 Subaru Impreza

2026 Toyota Corolla

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross

For vehicle photos, the specific deals, sticker price, and expiration for each model, visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-deals/best-year-end-car-deals.

*Prices quoted within full list are for the base model unless the deal is for a specific trim, in which case the price is for the model on special. Not all deals will be available in all areas. Prices include destination charges but do not include other mandatory fees like tax, title, or licensing.

