Autotrader Launches Fasterclass with Frankie Muniz

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, today launched Fasterclass with Frankie Muniz, actor and NASCAR driver. Fasterclass is a quick, educational video series that shows car buyers how to use Autotrader to find their next car fast, giving consumers time back for what matters most.

In less than 3 minutes, Frankie walks buyers through Autotrader, a shopping solution fueled by real data and smart technology to guide car buyers through the process. Autotrader creates a personalized car buying experience, surfacing cars that best fit their lifestyle and budget.

Frankie Muniz, actor and NASCAR driver, serves as the Autotrader Fasterclass expert for consumers buying their next car.

Each video in the Fasterclass series showcases how Autotrader efficiently syncs consumers' data and preferences with a variety of trusted inventory, search, budgeting, and buy online functionality to streamline the car-buying experience and help shoppers find the perfect car. After completing the series, consumers will receive a pre-paid card in the amount of twenty-five dollars* as a reward for utilizing the video series to help save time on buying their next car.

"As a race car driver, I know how important it is to make quick, smart decisions on and off the track, and buying a car should feel just as fast and effortless," said Frankie Muniz. "I'm thrilled to have partnered with Autotrader to demonstrate a simple and stress-free process for finding the next car to best fit your lifestyle."

"Buying a car has never been easier, thanks to Autotrader. We brought in Frankie Muniz to demonstrate just how quickly and efficiently consumers can find their next car," said Greta Crowley, Vice President of Marketing at Cox Automotive. "This video series is an engaging and fun way for consumers to learn that buying their next car is simple and taking this course frees up time for life's priorities."

Car buyers can take Fasterclass here to learn how to find their perfect car and receive a prepaid card* as a reward for the time they save.

*Limited to first 300 consumers. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. (including D.C.), 18 years old or older. Program ends 11/30/25 or whenever all 300 offers are claimed, whichever occurs first. The offer will be fulfilled within 7-10 business days of program end. Limit: one (1) offer per household. For complete Terms and Conditions and all details, visit autotraderfasterclass.com. Your use of the prepaid card is governed by the Cardholder Agreement, and some fees may apply. This is not a gift card. Please note that prepaid cards are subject to expiration, so pay close attention to the expiration date of the card.

