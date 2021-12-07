Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book Warm Up the Holiday Season with Tips for End-of-Year Car Buying, Holiday Road Trips, Winter Car Care

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book are teaming up to spread holiday cheer with HolidayInDrive.com, a site devoted to warming up the season with helpful tips for end-of-year car buying, holiday road trips, winter car care and more. To help holiday revelers drive in style, experts from both Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book created content and lists to aid those who are road-tripping to celebrate the season with loved ones, drivers who are braving the winter elements in their everyday lives, and even new-car shoppers looking to put a bow on a brand-new vehicle before we embark upon 2022.

"The end of the year is a time that is chock-full of driving, between getting all of your holiday shopping done, going to festive celebrations and traveling to visit family and friends," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "Even if you're not necessarily road-tripping to celebrate the season, most people certainly will spend a lot of time in their car between now and the new year. Drivers everywhere can benefit from winter driving reminders and car care tips to help ensure they arrive safely to their destinations this holiday season and beyond."

As trusted names in the auto industry, Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book are committed to instilling confidence in shoppers when it comes to researching, purchasing and maintaining the best car to match their everyday lifestyle and holiday travel needs. Some of the helpful content on HolidayInDrive.com includes:

The Best Cars for Holiday Road Trips

Kelley Blue Book recommends the 12 best new vehicles for fall and winter travels. Whether your destination is an hour away or clear across the country, the list includes SUVs, minivans and a truck, covering a wide spectrum of vehicles for you and your family.

20 Tips for Safe Winter Driving

Winter driving is dangerous and can be terrifying, even for well-seasoned motorists. Kelley Blue Book's experts list 20 helpful winter-driving tips to reduce the probability of an accident.

Best Holiday Car Deals

Looking beyond the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, auto manufacturers continue to update incentives for their holiday deals and year-end sales events. Kelley Blue Book rounds up some of the best deals you'll find for the rest of the year to help make car shopping a little easier.

Four Ways to Get Good Holiday Music in Your Car

Everyone – except maybe the Grinchiest among us – enjoys a song or two with a year-end holiday theme, making us feel joyful and putting us in a celebratory mood. From Spotify playlists to SiriusXM satellite radio and more, Autotrader shares tips for the top ways you can incorporate some musical holiday spirit when spending time in your car.

Best Tips for a Holiday Road Trip

If predictions prove true, Americans will be hitting the road for the holidays at close to pre-pandemic levels. Before setting out on your road trip, stay safe and sane with Autotrader's top road trip tips to help you get ready for the drive.

Eight Simple Winter Car Care Tips

With the challenges of salted streets, icy roads, freezing temperatures and heavy snow, how do you keep your vehicle in top condition during the difficult winter months? Autotrader lists eight simple car care tips that can go a long way toward making sure your car stays in great shape all winter long.

For the complete list of tips and information from Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book about winter car care, holiday road trips, end-of-year holiday car-shopping deals and more, visit https://holidayindrive.com/.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/kelley-blue-book/, Twitter at www.twitter.com/kelleybluebook (or @kelleybluebook), like our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kbb and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kbb_com/ (or @kbb_com).

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Kelley Blue Book ( www.kbb.com )

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotiv

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book