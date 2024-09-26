Kelley Blue Book Provides Comprehensive Tips on What to Look for When Buying an Electric Car, Celebrates National Drive Electric Week 2024

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Drive Electric Week kicking off on September 27, 2024, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive brand, is celebrating by providing comprehensive tips on what to look for when buying an electric vehicle (EV) and more in Kelley Blue Book's Comprehensive EV Guide.

"We see more EVs being introduced into the marketplace each year, capturing the attention of many drivers who don't quite know where to start," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "To aid this growing number of EV shoppers, Kelley Blue Book offers thorough advice and information to help them feel empowered when making their purchase decisions. Shoppers also should note that electric car prices continue to decline for various reasons, including oversupply, which certainly can work to the buyer's advantage."

Kelley Blue Book's Tips for Electric Car Shopping in 2024

Know Your Budget Start your electric car shopping with a realistic budget range in mind. Rest assured there are plenty of models on the less expensive side of the spectrum.

Check for EV Incentives If the price of an EV seems out of reach, look for tax breaks. Select electric cars come with federal tax credits, state rebates and local incentives for qualified buyers.

How Much Electric Car Range Do You Need? Electric cars often provide a minimum of 200 miles of driving range for every charge, and some of the most popular models crack the 300-mile barrier.

Research All Your Charging Options Recharging your electric car is more than connecting a plug and an outlet – there are different types of chargers with vastly different rates of charge times. The cost to charge an EV depends on when and where you're recharging, so research charging options for your home and near where you live.

EV Maintenance Electric cars not only save you money by never requiring gasoline or oil change, but they also cost less to maintain in comparison to a vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine because there are fewer moving parts in the EV powertrain.

Do You Need Extra Space? As with any car, one of the biggest considerations with EV shopping is how much space you need for passengers and cargo. Thankfully, EVs are available in various shapes and sizes, ranging from small cars to trucks and SUVs.

Should You Wait to Buy an Electric Car? If you're hesitating because you're not sure an EV meets your budget or needs, then take some time and do more research. New electric car transaction prices have decreased over the last few years, and car dealerships have seen a stockpile of EVs in recent months. Those factors may influence whether you want to buy now, or wait to see if prices continue to cool in the months ahead.



Kelley Blue Book's Comprehensive EV Guide gives shoppers everything they need to research and compare EVs to make an informed decision. The guide includes various sections with troves of helpful, detailed information, including: the pros and cons of electric cars, browse and compare EVs, incentives, charging and range, and EV listings. For more information, visit https://www.kbb.com/electric-guide/.

Kelley Blue Book is a gold sponsor of National Drive Electric Week 2024, a campaign full of immersive events across the country aimed at increasing education and awareness about EVs. For more information about National Drive Electric Week, visit https://driveelectricweek.org/.

Kelley Blue Book is also working with content creators to dispel common misconceptions about EVs through a "week in the life" of an EV owner, answering the question on all consumers' minds, "are we there yet?" with EV options and resources. The answer is YES! For more EV information from Kelley Blue Book, like our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kbb and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kbb_com/ (or @kbb_com).

