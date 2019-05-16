Autotrader Names 10 Best Non-Luxury and Luxury CPO Programs for 2019

ATLANTA, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no worse feeling than falling in love with a vehicle and later having your heart broken from sticker shock. In today's market, the average new car costs nearly $37,000. While this figure might be alarming, consumers can still drive away in their dream car without going over budget by taking advantage of certified pre-owned (CPO) programs. With so many programs to choose from, the experts at Autotrader have identified the 10 Best Non-Luxury CPO Programs and 10 Best Luxury CPO Programs for 2019 to narrow shopping lists and give consumers a sense of security, but at a more affordable price.

"Certified pre-owned programs offer consumers amenities that rival those of many new cars, thanks to manufacturer-backed warranties and rigorous inspection processes. While all CPO programs are great, some stand out from the crowd," said Brian Moody, executive editor of Autotrader. "Hyundai and Lexus won our vote for the top spots in their classes for the second consecutive year due to great warranty coverage and amazing perks should anything go wrong."

10 Best Non-Luxury CPO Programs for 2019*

Overall Winner: Hyundai Chevrolet/GMC Dodge/Jeep/Ram Ford Honda Kia Mazda Nissan Subaru Toyota

10 Best Luxury CPO Programs for 2019*

Overall Winner: Lexus Acura Buick Cadillac Chrysler Infiniti Jaguar Land Rover Lincoln Porsche

*Additional programs listed alphabetically below the Overall Winner

Hyundai's CPO program is a clear leader in the non-luxury pack, primarily for its 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, the balance of which transfers to the CPO vehicles. Hyundai requires a $50 deductible for all covered repairs, but CPO coverage is fully transferable. Other benefits include a free CARFAX history report, free roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage of $100 per day for up to five days when at least 150 miles from home.

Our choice for Lexus' program among luxury vehicles was clear: The CPO warranty adds 2 years and unlimited mileage to the remaining balance of the original 4-year or 50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper new-car warranty (which includes powertrain coverage). Lexus CPO vehicles also offer four free scheduled maintenance visits, complimentary loaner cars during covered repairs and free roadside assistance.

The 2019 10 Best Non-Luxury and Luxury CPO Programs were identified based on a series of factors, including powertrain warranty length (with a minimum of six years or 100,000 miles of coverage from the original sale date), available inventory, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage and transferability to future vehicle owners.

To learn more about the 10 Best Non-Luxury and Luxury Certified Pre-Owned Programs from Autotrader's expert editors, including full coverage and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-best-non-luxury-certified-pre-owned-programs-2019-281474979924303 and https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-best-luxury-certified-pre-owned-programs-2019-281474979924301.

