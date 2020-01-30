Autotrader Names 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020
Jan 30, 2020, 07:03 ET
ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather is in full swing from coast to coast, with wet, snowy and icy roads challenging drivers across the nation. To help shoppers find cars that are both fun and safe to drive during the winter months, the experts at Autotrader named the 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020.
"While there's no substitute for cautious driving and common sense when it comes to inclement weather, choosing a vehicle with four-wheel or all-wheel drive can also make a world of difference in both safety and performance," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "If you live in a place where winter regularly wreaks havoc on the roads, it's definitely worth considering all-wheel drive in your next new-car choice for that reassuring extra traction."
The Autotrader editors recently compiled a list of some of the most-searched cars, trucks and SUVs available with four- or all-wheel drive, and then used their collective wisdom and expert opinions to narrow down the decidedly subjective determination of which are the coolest. Whether drivers are going on an off-road winter excursion or just interested in a safer commute, below are Autotrader's 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 20201.
Autotrader's 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020
|
Year
|
Make
|
Model
|
Sample Editorial Comments
|
2020
|
Chevrolet
|
Silverado 1500
|
The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes in a lot of different trims, and one of our
|
2020
|
Chevrolet
|
Tahoe Premier
|
With the Tahoe Premier, you're treated to all kinds of upgrades versus some less
|
2020
|
Ford
|
F-150 XLT 4x4
|
For a nicely equipped new truck at a reasonable price, we suggest the F-150 XLT
|
2020
|
GMC
|
Sierra 1500 AT4
|
AT4 is a new off-road-oriented sub-brand of GMC, and it improves both the
|
2020
|
Honda
|
CR-V EX
|
The CR-V is a top choice in compact SUVs because it's safe, reliable, efficient and
|
2020
|
Jeep
|
Grand Cherokee
|
An available trim that strikes a good balance between luxury and value is the Grand
|
2020
|
Jeep
|
Wrangler Rubicon
|
If you want to do some serious adventuring this winter, the Wrangler Rubicon can
|
2020
|
Nissan
|
Altima SV
|
The Nissan Altima is a good car for winter weather because it's one of the few
|
2020
|
Ram
|
1500 Rebel
|
The Ram Rebel not only looks mean, but it has the off-road chops to back up its
|
2020
|
Toyota
|
4Runner Venture
|
The iconic Toyota 4Runner has a new Venture Special Edition that is basically the
For more details and information about Autotrader's 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-coolest-cars-winter-2020-281474979988546.
1Listed in alphabetical order
