Autotrader Names 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather is in full swing from coast to coast, with wet, snowy and icy roads challenging drivers across the nation. To help shoppers find cars that are both fun and safe to drive during the winter months, the experts at Autotrader named the 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020.

"While there's no substitute for cautious driving and common sense when it comes to inclement weather, choosing a vehicle with four-wheel or all-wheel drive can also make a world of difference in both safety and performance," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "If you live in a place where winter regularly wreaks havoc on the roads, it's definitely worth considering all-wheel drive in your next new-car choice for that reassuring extra traction."

The Autotrader editors recently compiled a list of some of the most-searched cars, trucks and SUVs available with four- or all-wheel drive, and then used their collective wisdom and expert opinions to narrow down the decidedly subjective determination of which are the coolest. Whether drivers are going on an off-road winter excursion or just interested in a safer commute, below are Autotrader's 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 20201.

Autotrader's 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020

Year Make Model Sample Editorial Comments 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes in a lot of different trims, and one of our

favorites is the Custom Trail Boss model. It features a rugged appearance package,

a two-speed transfer case, and the Z71 off-road package, which includes Rancho

monotube shocks, a two-inch suspension lift, and improved approach and

departure angles. 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier With the Tahoe Premier, you're treated to all kinds of upgrades versus some less

expensive versions of the Tahoe. The Premier trim includes GM's excellent

Magnetic Ride Control, the latest safety tech, power-folding third-row seats, Bose

premium audio, and the option of upgrading to the muscular 6.2-liter V8 engine. 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 For a nicely equipped new truck at a reasonable price, we suggest the F-150 XLT

regular cab with the optional four-wheel drive. The XLT offers plenty of comfort

and convenience features like a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, SYNC 3,

chrome grille, aluminum wheels, fog lights and a 23-gallon fuel tank. True, it's no

Raptor, but we think the XLT 4x4 is a good truck for cold weather, and it can handle

pretty much anything winter can throw at it. 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 AT4 is a new off-road-oriented sub-brand of GMC, and it improves both the

aesthetics and the capabilities of this full-size truck. The Sierra AT4 has hill-descent

control, off-road suspension, a two-speed transfer case, skid plates, and an

appearance package that really makes it stand out. The GMC Sierra AT4 is a great

truck for both off-road and snowy conditions. 2020 Honda CR-V EX The CR-V is a top choice in compact SUVs because it's safe, reliable, efficient and

extremely roomy for its class. The EX trim is in the sweet spot of value for its

upgraded infotainment system, second-row USB ports, dual-zone automatic

climate control, heated front seats and moonroof, all while keeping the price under

$30,000. All-wheel drive is a $1,500 option if you want that reassuring extra

traction. 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude An available trim that strikes a good balance between luxury and value is the Grand

Cherokee Altitude, which adds a cool, blacked-out appearance package, the

excellent UConnect 8.4 infotainment system, and leather seats with perforated

suede inserts. All of this, plus four-wheel drive, can be had for around $40,000. 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon If you want to do some serious adventuring this winter, the Wrangler Rubicon can

take you just about anywhere. You get the proven Rock-Trac 4x4 system with a

two-speed transfer case, 33-inch all-terrain tires, 10.8 inches of ground clearance,

and electronic sway bar disconnect so you can really maneuver over and around

tough obstacles. 2020 Nissan Altima SV The Nissan Altima is a good car for winter weather because it's one of the few

midsize sedans from a non-luxury brand that you can get with all-wheel drive. We

like the SV trim because of its affordable price point and nice features like all the

latest safety technology, a power moonroof, and the ProPILOT Assist semi-

autonomous driving system. The Altima is one of the most affordable, most

efficient, and coolest cars on this list. 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel The Ram Rebel not only looks mean, but it has the off-road chops to back up its

aesthetic with features like four-wheel drive, a factory lift, a locking differential,

and off-road suspension. It's also now available with a turbodiesel engine that

makes impressive torque and fuel economy numbers. 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture

Special Edition The iconic Toyota 4Runner has a new Venture Special Edition that is basically the

TRD Off-Road Premium trim with some added accessories and some aesthetic

touches that make it a little more interesting. It comes with black accents, all-

weather floor mats, TRD wheels, and a Yakima MegaWarrior roof basket. It also

has the off-road chops you'd expect.

For more details and information about Autotrader's 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-coolest-cars-winter-2020-281474979988546.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and add us on Snapchat (@Autotrader_com).

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

1Listed in alphabetical order

SOURCE Autotrader