Autotrader Names 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020

Jan 30, 2020, 07:03 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather is in full swing from coast to coast, with wet, snowy and icy roads challenging drivers across the nation. To help shoppers find cars that are both fun and safe to drive during the winter months, the experts at Autotrader named the 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020.

"While there's no substitute for cautious driving and common sense when it comes to inclement weather, choosing a vehicle with four-wheel or all-wheel drive can also make a world of difference in both safety and performance," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "If you live in a place where winter regularly wreaks havoc on the roads, it's definitely worth considering all-wheel drive in your next new-car choice for that reassuring extra traction."

The Autotrader editors recently compiled a list of some of the most-searched cars, trucks and SUVs available with four- or all-wheel drive, and then used their collective wisdom and expert opinions to narrow down the decidedly subjective determination of which are the coolest. Whether drivers are going on an off-road winter excursion or just interested in a safer commute, below are Autotrader's 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 20201.

Autotrader's 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020

Year

Make

Model

Sample Editorial Comments

2020

Chevrolet

Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes in a lot of different trims, and one of our
favorites is the Custom Trail Boss model. It features a rugged appearance package,
a two-speed transfer case, and the Z71 off-road package, which includes Rancho
monotube shocks, a two-inch suspension lift, and improved approach and
departure angles.

2020

Chevrolet

Tahoe Premier

With the Tahoe Premier, you're treated to all kinds of upgrades versus some less
expensive versions of the Tahoe. The Premier trim includes GM's excellent
Magnetic Ride Control, the latest safety tech, power-folding third-row seats, Bose
premium audio, and the option of upgrading to the muscular 6.2-liter V8 engine.

2020

Ford

F-150 XLT 4x4

For a nicely equipped new truck at a reasonable price, we suggest the F-150 XLT
regular cab with the optional four-wheel drive. The XLT offers plenty of comfort
and convenience features like a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, SYNC 3,
chrome grille, aluminum wheels, fog lights and a 23-gallon fuel tank. True, it's no
Raptor, but we think the XLT 4x4 is a good truck for cold weather, and it can handle
pretty much anything winter can throw at it.

2020

GMC

Sierra 1500 AT4

AT4 is a new off-road-oriented sub-brand of GMC, and it improves both the
aesthetics and the capabilities of this full-size truck. The Sierra AT4 has hill-descent
control, off-road suspension, a two-speed transfer case, skid plates, and an
appearance package that really makes it stand out. The GMC Sierra AT4 is a great
truck for both off-road and snowy conditions.

2020

Honda

CR-V EX

The CR-V is a top choice in compact SUVs because it's safe, reliable, efficient and
extremely roomy for its class. The EX trim is in the sweet spot of value for its
upgraded infotainment system, second-row USB ports, dual-zone automatic
climate control, heated front seats and moonroof, all while keeping the price under
$30,000. All-wheel drive is a $1,500 option if you want that reassuring extra
traction.

2020

Jeep

Grand Cherokee
Altitude

An available trim that strikes a good balance between luxury and value is the Grand
Cherokee Altitude, which adds a cool, blacked-out appearance package, the
excellent UConnect 8.4 infotainment system, and leather seats with perforated
suede inserts. All of this, plus four-wheel drive, can be had for around $40,000.

2020

Jeep

Wrangler Rubicon

If you want to do some serious adventuring this winter, the Wrangler Rubicon can
take you just about anywhere. You get the proven Rock-Trac 4x4 system with a
two-speed transfer case, 33-inch all-terrain tires, 10.8 inches of ground clearance,
and electronic sway bar disconnect so you can really maneuver over and around
tough obstacles.

2020

Nissan

Altima SV

The Nissan Altima is a good car for winter weather because it's one of the few
midsize sedans from a non-luxury brand that you can get with all-wheel drive. We
like the SV trim because of its affordable price point and nice features like all the
latest safety technology, a power moonroof, and the ProPILOT Assist semi-
autonomous driving system. The Altima is one of the most affordable, most
efficient, and coolest cars on this list.

2020

Ram

1500 Rebel

The Ram Rebel not only looks mean, but it has the off-road chops to back up its
aesthetic with features like four-wheel drive, a factory lift, a locking differential,
and off-road suspension. It's also now available with a turbodiesel engine that
makes impressive torque and fuel economy numbers.

2020

Toyota

4Runner Venture
Special Edition

The iconic Toyota 4Runner has a new Venture Special Edition that is basically the
TRD Off-Road Premium trim with some added accessories and some aesthetic
touches that make it a little more interesting. It comes with black accents, all-
weather floor mats, TRD wheels, and a Yakima MegaWarrior roof basket. It also
has the off-road chops you'd expect.

For more details and information about Autotrader's 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-coolest-cars-winter-2020-281474979988546.

About Autotrader
Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com

About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

1Listed in alphabetical order

