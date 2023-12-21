Autotrader Names Best Year-End Holiday Car Deals for 2023

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are upon us, and automakers are pulling out all the stops to sell more cars as the end of the year quickly approaches. To help new-car shoppers find the best deals available this holiday season, Autotrader, a Cox Automotive company, has named the Best Year-End Holiday Car Deals for 2023.

"The end of the year is a great time to buy a new car, as automakers are anxious to offload vehicles from their lots and add final dollars to their bottom line for 2023," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "For this list, the Autotrader experts combed through the data and found 10 terrific deals that are good through the beginning of the year. Shoppers can find low APR financing – some with cash back – and impressive lease deals on SUVs, cars, trucks and EVs."

Autotrader's Best Year-End Holiday Car Deals for 2023

1. 2024 Buick Envista
MSRP: $22,400
Current Offer: $3,819 down and $179/month for 24 months
Expires: 1/2/2024
The 2024 Buick Envista is an all-new subcompact SUV with bold style, small dimensions and an affordable price for a younger buyer compared to the brand's other offerings. It's upscale and sleekly styled, offering a strong set of standard equipment plus several upgrade paths. This lease applies to the Preferred trim level.

2. 2023 Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $53,700
Current Offer: 1.9% APR financing for 36 months
Expires: 1/2/2024
People, places, and things – the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD Crew Cab can seat your people, take you to adventurous places and haul all of your things. With the Crew Cab LT on special, you'll get a 2.7-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that's good for 310 horsepower and 19 mpg combined.

3. 2023 Ford Bronco Sport
MSRP: $33,400
Current Offer: 0 % APR financing plus $2,000 cash back
Expires: 1/2/2024
Standard all-wheel drive might be expected on the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport, owing to its similarity in appearance to the larger, more off-road-oriented Bronco, but the Escape-based Bronco Sport is more dialed-in for daily driving. Dog lovers will appreciate the Bronco Sport's Dog Outfitter bundle, which adds a storable kennel, cargo mat and seat covers. This deal applies to the Heritage, Outer Banks and Badlands trim levels.

4. 2023 Ford F-150
MSRP: $44,865
Current Offer: 2.9% APR financing for 72 months plus $1,500 cash back
Expires: 1/2/2024
A member of the perennially best-selling F-Series line of trucks, the 2023 Ford F-150 is a byword for pickup truck performance and capability. On special is the F-150 STX 4x2 SuperCrew fitted with the 325-horsepower 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine.

5. 2024 Honda Accord
MSRP: $27,895
Current Offer: $3,399 down and $269/month for 36 months
Expires: 1/2/2024
The 2024 Honda Accord is a legend for a litany of reasons, including its comfort, quality, refinement and technology. Completely redesigned for 2023, the Accord LX on special is nicely equipped, especially considering this deal's bargain pricing. This lease offer is available to current owners of any 2014 or newer Honda.

6. 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
MSRP: $41,600
Current Offer: 0.99% APR for 48 months plus $2,500 cash back 
Expires: 1/2/2024
Based on the same electric architecture that underpins the popular Ioniq 5 SUV, the stylish and sleek 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan offers up to 361 miles of range, attained by the SE model currently on special this holiday season. Depending on the configuration, the Ioniq 6 can generate up to 320 horsepower in AWD form, and it packs Hyundai's latest tech with lots of avenues for upgrades. 

7. 2024 Kia Seltos
MSRP: $24,390
Current Offer: $2,999 down and $249/month for 24 months
Expires: 1/2/2024
If you're looking for a well-equipped small SUV, the Kia Seltos proves you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on a nice new SUV. The Seltos LX on lease special comes with AWD, an 8-inch center touchscreen display, lane-keeping and lane-following assist, keyless entry and more.

8. 2023 Mazda CX-30
MSRP: $22,950
Current Offer: $2,999 down and $239/month for 36 months
Expires: 1/2/2024
The 2023 Mazda CX-30 is one of the only SUVs in its class to deserve mention for its driving dynamics, even when outfitted in base form like the CX-30 2.5 S that's on special. With standard AWD and a base equipment spec that includes a suite of safety tech, a premium interior, rain-sensing wipers and more, the CX-30 is small but packed with value.

9. 2024 Subaru Crosstrek
MSRP: $25,195
Current Offer: $2,549 down and $299/month for 36 months
Expires: 1/2/2024
Standard AWD, lots of ground clearance, fresh new style and updated architecture make the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek an attractive option, especially as we head into winter. The base model on special includes the brand's EyeSight driver assist technology suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and more.

10. 2024 Toyota Camry
MSRP: $26,420
Current offer: $2,999 down and $319/month for 36 months
Expires: 1/2/2024
The 2024 Toyota Camry is the latest example of a long-time favorite with American car buyers due to its comfortable ride and spacious cabin, among many other features. On special this holiday season is the Camry LE, which comes with a well-rounded set of features including LED headlights, the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite, power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and more.

