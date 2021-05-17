Autotrader Names Subaru Crosstrek A "Best Car For Recent College Graduates"

"Graduating college and moving to the next chapter is one of the most exciting times in a young adult's life. The Subaru Crosstrek, which is not only safe, reliable and economical, is also fun to drive and can carry friends and gear on off-road adventures." said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are proud to be an Autotrader Best Car for Recent College Graduates, and even more proud to carry the next generation through life's journeys."

The Autotrader 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates list recognizes vehicles with a practical range of value, fuel economy, safety, and reliability. Award recipients encompass new and used cars and SUVs in the under $25,000 price range that achieve a combined fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg.

For more information about Autotrader's 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates in 2021, visit: https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-best-cars-recent-college-graduates-281474980013135

The fun-to-drive Subaru Crosstrek offers remarkable capability and cargo space in a small footprint. The compact SUV is perfect for the city and the occasional off-road adventure. With a starting price of $22,245, the vehicle comes standard with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 5-star vehicle safety rating from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The 2021 Crosstrek is available at Subaru retailers nationwide.

For more information about the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, visit subaru.com/vehicles/crosstrek.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

[email protected]

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

[email protected]

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

