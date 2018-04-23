Autotrader Puts Car Shoppers Behind the Wheel of Supercharged Site in New Marketing Campaign

Autotrader's new "Test Drive" (:30/:15) TV spot puts car shoppers behind the wheel to explore its revamped car shopping site through a simulated race course to illustrate the heightened features of the All-New Autotrader. In one stunt, the Kelley Blue Book Price Advisor dial with its white, red and green pricing zones is shown, immediately followed by a sporty car drifting into the Fair Market Range of the vehicle. Autotrader is the only third-party car shopping site to feature Kelley Blue Book Price Advisor, bringing these iconic brands together for the first time to provide unparalleled price transparency for consumers.

Developed with independent advertising agency Zambezi, "Test-Drive" will air nationally across cable, radio, network and streaming television platforms, with a focus on entertainment, late night and sports programs, including integrations targeting the Hispanic audience on Telemundo. The campaign also will include a digital-first approach through social media, paid search, custom sponsorships and content on Hulu, YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, among other platforms, offering interactive and engaging experiences to online audiences.

"This campaign reinforces Autotrader's foundational promise of shopping variety, along with our commitment of helping car shoppers find their next vehicle faster than ever before, while delivering true price confidence in their purchase," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Autotrader. "With more speed, shopping control and trust in the All-New Autotrader, there's no reason to go anywhere else."

According to a recent Cox Automotive Study, buyers report being less satisfied with the price they paid for their vehicle and less often trust that the dealership gave them the best deal.1 Consumers need to know the price is fair before they will begin the purchase process. No matter whether shopping new or used, consumers now have the ability to browse within their budget based on the deeply trusted Kelley Blue Book® Value.

Autotrader makes it easier than ever for consumers to find the right car and the right deal with expert guidance from Autotrader's editorial team.

1 2018 Car Buyer Journey Study

