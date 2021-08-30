Autotrader Reports 20 New Vehicles Consistently Selling Over Sticker Price

Several popular models currently have even harder to find deals, and buyers are paying well over MSRP as a result. Tweet this

While some vehicles on Autotrader's Toughest Twenty list hail from luxury automakers for which buyers may expect to pay a premium, most of the vehicles are from mainstream/non-luxury manufacturers. Retail prices on these vehicles can range from under $15,000 to well over $100,000, so the possibility of paying above sticker price is an equal opportunity regardless of budget or spending power.

Autotrader's Toughest Twenty: 20 New Vehicles Consistently Selling Above Full Retail Price

Rank Vehicle Vehicle Category Average Transaction Price 1 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Luxury SUV 118% of MSRP 2 Kia Telluride Midsize SUV 108% of MSRP 3 Kia Carnival Minivan 107% of MSRP 4 Hyundai Palisade Midsize SUV 105% of MSRP 5 Honda Ridgeline Midsize Truck 105% of MSRP 6 Land Rover Defender Luxury SUV 105% of MSRP 7 Honda CR-V Compact SUV 105% of MSRP 8 Cadillac Escalade Luxury SUV 104% of MSRP 9 Nissan Versa Subcompact Car 103% of MSRP 10 Honda Odyssey Minivan 103% of MSRP 11 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Luxury SUV 103% of MSRP 12 Nissan Kicks Subcompact SUV 103% of MSRP 13 Subaru WRX Compact Car 102% of MSRP 14 Ford Bronco Midsize SUV 102% of MSRP 15 Chevrolet Corvette Sports Car 102% of MSRP 16 Toyota Tacoma Midsize Truck 102% of MSRP 17 Toyota Tundra Full-Size Truck 101% of MSRP 18 Jeep Wrangler Midsize SUV 101% of MSRP 19 GMC Yukon XL Full-Size SUV 101% of MSRP 20 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Electric Crossover 100.5% of MSRP

To create the list of the Toughest Twenty, Autotrader examined Average Transaction Prices (ATP) to measure the pricing increases. ATP is a measure of the selling price in a deal versus the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). The vehicles listed also have very low incentives, which usually is a sign that the vehicle is in high demand. In addition, nearly every vehicle listed has a low "days supply" – essentially, the number of days an average dealership could keep selling a given model without running out, assuming no new shipments are coming. Most vehicles on the list have less than a 30 days supply, except the Nissan Versa, Nissan Kicks, Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Bolt.

For more information and advice from Autotrader on vehicle supply and related pricing, visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-news/these-vehicles-are-selling-for-over-sticker-price.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com.

