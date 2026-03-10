Autozi Announces First Tranche of $30 Million Investment from Co-Investors to Commence This Week, Fulfilling Investment Commitment

BEIJING, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) ("Autozi" or the "Company") today announced that, following communication and confirmation with its co-investors, the delivery of the first tranche of the recently committed additional investment, consisting of assets valued at approximately $30 million, is expected to commence within this week. This marks the fulfillment of the co-investors' recent investment commitment to the Company and fully demonstrates the core shareholders' strong confidence in the Company's long-term value.

Delivery of First Tranche Assets Commences, Fulfilling Investment Commitment

According to the announcement jointly published by the Company, its controlling shareholder, and co-investors on March 9, 2026, the controlling shareholder and co-investors committed to an additional investment of approximately $110 million at a price of $1.30 per share, specifically dedicated to supplementing the Company's liquidity, accelerating strategic expansion, and optimizing its capital structure. The upcoming delivery of $30 million in assets represents the first tranche of this committed investment, marking another significant capital support from core investors within a short period, following the full receipt of the controlling shareholder's previous $7 million investment.

The Company stated that the swift commencement of this first tranche delivery from co-investors fully demonstrates that the core investors' commitment to the Company is not merely an expression of intent but a tangible capital action, showcasing their firm resolve to progress alongside the Company and pursue shared long-term development.

Injection of First Tranche Assets to Empower Company Development Across Multiple Dimensions

The upcoming injection of $30 million in assets is expected to positively impact the Company across several dimensions:

1. Significantly Enhancing Liquidity Reserves and Improving Financial Safety Margins

The newly injected assets will directly supplement the Company's liquidity reserves, strengthen its financial safety cushion, and provide greater financial resilience and risk resistance in the face of industry cyclical fluctuations, supply chain cost adjustments, and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Ample liquidity will provide solid support for daily operations, ensuring the stability and continuity of core businesses.

2. Accelerating Core Business Expansion and Deepening Strategic Layout

Expanding Automotive Aftermarket Service Networks: A portion of the assets will be used to increase investment in regional operation centers, offline service outlets, and logistics distribution systems, enhancing service coverage density and response efficiency, further consolidating the Company's leading position in the automotive aftermarket.

Enhancing Digital Platform Capabilities: The asset value will support the in-depth application of big data, cloud computing, and AI tools in supply chain management, customer profiling, and intelligent matching, improving platform operational efficiency and user experience, and strengthening technological barriers.

Optimizing and Integrating Supply Chain Systems: The Company will strengthen strategic coordination with core suppliers, optimize procurement cost structures, improve inventory turnover rates and order fulfillment capabilities, and enhance supply chain stability and cost advantages.

Supporting High-Potential Business Segments: Concentrating resources on regional markets and specialized business lines with strong profitability and growth potential to create new engines for medium-to-long-term performance growth.

3. Optimizing Capital Structure and Enhancing Financial Flexibility

As an equity capital injection, these assets will help reduce the Company's reliance on interest-bearing debt, optimize its asset-liability structure, and improve financial leverage levels, providing greater flexibility for potential future mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and further capital market activities.

Strong Confidence and Continued Support

Company management stated: "The upcoming delivery of the co-investors' first tranche of $30 million in assets is another significant endorsement of the Company's development by our core investors, following the controlling shareholder's completion of the previous $7 million investment. This not only reflects the investors' strong trust in our business model, strategic direction, and management team's execution capabilities but also demonstrates their determination to fulfill commitments through concrete actions. In the current capital market environment, such a swift and substantial injection of assets is undeniably the strongest positive signal being sent to the market. We express our sincere gratitude for this support and will fully utilize the value of these assets to accelerate our strategic implementation and create greater value for our shareholders."

Clear Market Signal, Building Long-Term Value Together

The Company believes that the rapid commencement of this first tranche delivery sends multiple clear signals to the market:

Long-Term Confidence in Intrinsic Value: The co-investors' investment at a price above the current secondary market trading level, coupled with the swift delivery of the first tranche in the form of assets, fully demonstrates their independent judgment and steadfast position on the Company's true value.

Sustained Support for Development Strategy: The asset value is explicitly designated for liquidity supplementation and business expansion, directly targeting the acceleration of the Company's core strategic direction and injecting strong momentum into medium-to-long-term development.

Full Trust in Governance and Management Team: The consecutive injections of assets demonstrate the core investors' high recognition of the existing management team's execution capabilities, strategic vision, and corporate governance standards.

Sufficient capital support in the form of assets will provide strong momentum for the orderly implementation of the Company's medium-to-long-term development strategy, assist the Company in further consolidating its leading position in the automotive aftermarket, seize industry development opportunities, and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

The Company will continue to maintain close communication with its co-investors to ensure the smooth progression of subsequent investment installments and will keep the market informed of relevant developments in a timely manner, in strict compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and Nasdaq rules.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

