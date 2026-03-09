AZI's Controlling Shareholder Fulfills Early Investment Commitment with $7 Million Fund Transfer. Further commits joint investors to invest $110 Million Investment at $1.3 Per Share to Bolster Liquidity

BEIJING, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) ("Autozi" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's controlling shareholder has fulfilled its previous commitment by injecting $7 million, with all funds now fully received. This confirms that the funds have been successfully transferred, completing the controlling shareholder's early investment commitment. Concurrently, the controlling shareholder and co-investors have further demonstrated strong support for the Company's development by jointly pledging an additional investment of approximately $110 million at a price of $1.30 per share, based on the current undervalued market price, dedicated to supplementing the Company's liquidity and accelerating its strategic expansion.

Relative to the current secondary market trading price, the pricing of this proposed additional investment reflects the controlling shareholder's strong recognition of and confidence in the Company's long-term value, sending a clear and positive signal to the capital markets.

$7 Million Funds Received: Strengthening Operational Foundation

The Company stated that the received $7 million will be prioritized to ensure operational continuity, maintain and expand core business activities, and improve short-term working capital conditions. This timely capital injection provides necessary financial buffer for the Company to navigate industry cyclical fluctuations, supply chain adjustments, and macroeconomic uncertainties, ensuring stable operations and sustained service quality in core business segments.

Proposed $110 Million Additional Investment: Strategic Intent and Clear Deployment Pathways

Building upon the received funds, the controlling shareholder and co-investors has further proposed an additional investment of approximately $110 million at a price of $1.30 per share. Should this proposed investment proceed and be completed following the Company's necessary internal procedures and regulatory approvals, it is expected to deliver systematic enhancements across the following strategic dimensions:

1. Significantly Supplementing Liquidity Reserves, Enhancing Financial Safety Margin

The injection of $110 million will substantially elevate the Company's cash reserve levels and strengthen its liquidity safety cushion, providing greater financial resilience and risk resistance as the automotive aftermarket faces intensifying competition, supply chain cost fluctuations, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Ample liquidity reserves will also enable the Company to flexibly allocate resources and seize market opportunities at critical junctures.

2. Accelerating Core Business Expansion, Deepening Strategic Layout

Proceeds from the proposed investment will be directed toward key areas including:

Expansion of automotive aftermarket service networks : Increasing investment in regional operation centers, offline service outlets, and logistics distribution systems to enhance service coverage density and response efficiency;

: Increasing investment in regional operation centers, offline service outlets, and logistics distribution systems to enhance service coverage density and response efficiency; Upgrading digital platform capabilities : Deepening the application of big data, cloud computing, and AI tools in supply chain management, customer profiling, and intelligent matching to improve platform operational efficiency and user experience;

: Deepening the application of big data, cloud computing, and AI tools in supply chain management, customer profiling, and intelligent matching to improve platform operational efficiency and user experience; Optimizing and integrating supply chain systems : Strengthening strategic coordination with core suppliers, optimizing procurement cost structures, and improving inventory turnover rates and order fulfillment capabilities;

: Strengthening strategic coordination with core suppliers, optimizing procurement cost structures, and improving inventory turnover rates and order fulfillment capabilities; Supporting high-potential business segments: Concentrating resources on regional markets and specialized business lines with strong profitability and growth potential to create new engines for medium-to-long-term performance growth.

3. Optimizing Capital Structure, Enhancing Financial Flexibility and Shareholder Return Potential

As equity-based capital, the proposed investment is expected to reduce the Company's reliance on interest-bearing debt, optimize its asset-liability structure, and improve financial leverage levels. A more robust capital structure will provide greater flexibility for potential future mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and further capital market activities, while laying the groundwork for enhanced long-term shareholder returns.

4. Strengthening Market Confidence, Enhancing Supply Chain Negotiating Power

The controlling shareholder's commitment to a substantial additional investment at a price above current secondary market levels demonstrates strong confidence in the Company's future prospects. This move is expected to:

Enhance recognition of the Company's long-term value among capital markets and investment institutions;

Improve the Company's credit rating and negotiating power with supply chain partners, financial institutions, and business clients;

Provide more adequate and stable financial support and reputational endorsement for the orderly implementation of the Company's medium-to-long-term development strategy.

Controlling Shareholder and Co-Investors' Continued Commitment: A Dual Expression of Strategic Confidence and Governance Support

AZI's management stated that the proposal from the controlling shareholder and co-investors for a substantial $110 million additional investment, following the full fulfillment of early commitments, fully demonstrates long-term trust in and strong conviction regarding AZI's business model, strategic direction, and management team's execution capabilities. This proposed investment represents not merely financial support but strategic-level recognition of the Company's development path.

The Company believes this continued commitment from the controlling shareholder sends critical signals to the market:

Long-term confidence in intrinsic value : Pricing above current secondary market trading prices reflects the controlling shareholder's independent judgment and steadfast position on the Company's true value;

: Pricing above current secondary market trading prices reflects the controlling shareholder's independent judgment and steadfast position on the Company's true value; Sustained support for development strategy : Funds designated specifically for liquidity supplementation and business expansion directly target accelerated implementation of the Company's core strategic direction;

: Funds designated specifically for liquidity supplementation and business expansion directly target accelerated implementation of the Company's core strategic direction; Full trust in governance and management team: Consecutive capital injections indicate strong recognition of the existing management team's execution capabilities and governance standards.

Subsequent Procedures and Disclosure Commitments

The Company will strictly adhere to applicable laws and regulations, relevant rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Nasdaq listing rules. All work related to the proposed investment will proceed in accordance with corporate governance requirements, including but not limited to internal decision-making procedures, regulatory communications, and compliant information disclosure. The Company commits to ensuring a transparent and compliant investment process, prudent and efficient use of funds, and timely disclosure of material developments to safeguard the right to information of all shareholders and market participants.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

SOURCE Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.