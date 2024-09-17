AutoZone Dominates Auto Parts Industry, but NAPA Takes the Crown in Customer Trust: Market Force Study Covers the Nuts and Bolts of Automotive Parts Retailing

Market Force Information's latest study answers that question, revealing the top auto parts retailers that win over consumers. With feedback from thousands of drivers, the study highlights which brands lead the market, provide the best customer experience, and keep customers coming back for more.

Consumer Insights:

Market Leader: AutoZone remains the dominant player in the auto parts industry, accounting for 32.3% of visits. O'Reilly Auto Parts follows at 18.3%, with Advance Auto Parts close behind at 18%.

Online vs. In-Store Shopping: While 21.5% of consumers choose to buy their parts online, the majority still shop in stores, with convenience being the top factor influencing their decision. Price and value come in as a close second.

Customer Loyalty and Trust Leaders:

Customer Loyalty Index (CLI): Costco topped the charts in customer loyalty with a CLI score of 4.7/5, followed closely by NAPA Auto Parts at 4.67/5 and Advance Auto Parts at 4.62/5.

Most Trusted Brand: NAPA Auto Parts earned the highest trust score of 4.55/5, well ahead of competitors. In contrast, Walmart struggled in this area, with a score of only 3.45.

Share of Wallet Leader: Advance Auto Parts leads in share of wallet, with customers citing they would award the brand 74.3% of their next ten visits.

Advance Auto Parts leads in share of wallet, with customers citing they would award the brand 74.3% of their next ten visits. NAPA Auto Parts Takes Overall CX Score:

NAPA emerged as the top overall performer, factoring in all customer experience metrics from the study, with an impressive score of 77.5%, establishing itself as a leader in the auto parts industry.

Challenges for Other Brands:

While many brands performed well, problems were most common among "other" suppliers, including dealerships and non-chain stores. This category had a problem incidence rate of 9.2%, with 22.5% of respondents stating that a negative experience would prevent them from returning for future purchases.

Demographic Insights:

The study surveyed a diverse range of car owners across various ages and income levels, capturing a comprehensive look at how and where Americans choose to buy their auto parts.

NAPA Auto Parts: A Trusted Name in Auto Parts

Founded in 1925, NAPA Auto Parts has built a reputation for providing high-quality parts and exceptional customer service. With thousands of locations across the U.S., NAPA's focus on convenience, reliability, and trust has earned it top rankings in customer loyalty and overall performance.

