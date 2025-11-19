When Perception Isn't Reality: New Market Force Data Reveals the Hidden Cost of Customer Blind Spots in QSR

Strong customer sentiment doesn't always translate to strong execution, and that gap can erode market share and brand trust.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, restaurant brands have relied on customer satisfaction and survey data as the ultimate measure of success. But new research from Market Force Information® reveals a costly truth: what customers say about a brand often differs from what actually happens in-store, and that gap can have serious implications for growth and profitability.

Consistent, measurable execution is what sustains brand reputation and financial performance for QSR restaurants. Post this Mystery Shop Score vs. Customer Loyalty Index score for select Quick Service Restaurant brands. One standout performer, a national chicken chain, showed near-perfect alignment between perception and execution, placing it in the "Gold Standard Zone".

Market Force compared results from its national Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) benchmarking study—based on thousands of consumer ratings—with hundreds of independent mystery shops across five leading brands, including a national chicken leader, a fast-casual burrito concept, a popular Southwestern chain, and a regional drive-thru brand.

The findings highlight a critical challenge for operators: even brands with strong reputations can be undermined by inconsistent execution.

Perception vs. Reality: The Business Impact of Execution Gaps

While consumers rated many brands highly—with loyalty scores ranging from 4.3 to 4.7 out of 5—mystery shop performance told a different story, varying from the low 80s to above 90%. One standout, a national chicken chain often recognized for industry-leading sales volumes, achieved rare alignment between perception and performance, placing it in what Market Force calls the "Gold Standard Zone."

Other brands showed solid customer sentiment but revealed weak points in key operational drivers such as service speed, order accuracy, and value—areas that directly affect repeat business and ROI.

"Every operator measures guest satisfaction, but that only tells part of the story," said David Murray, Senior Director of Customer Experience Strategy at Market Force. "Independent performance validation helps leaders understand whether their brand promise is actually being delivered at the unit level—and that's what protects market share and drives long-term growth."

Turning Insight into Advantage

The data reinforces a growing business imperative: consistent, measurable execution is what sustains brand reputation and financial performance. In today's competitive QSR landscape—marked by tight labor markets and heightened consumer expectations—brands that validate their performance independently are better positioned to protect revenue and reputation.

"Even beloved brands can't rely solely on perception," Murray added. "The strongest performers in this study are those proving, not assuming, that they deliver excellence—every single day, in every location."

Schedule time with a Market Force mystery shop expert or learn more about independent performance validation at:

www.marketforce.com/solutions-and-products/mystery-shopping

To access the full QSR benchmarking study, visit:

www.marketforce.com/qsr-research-2025

About Market Force Information

Market Force helps global brands improve operations and customer experience through integrated solutions such as mystery shopping, contact centers, customer surveys, social listening, and advanced analytics. The company partners with leading restaurant, retail, grocery, hospitality, and financial brands worldwide.

Learn more at www.marketforce.com

SOURCE Market Force Information