AUTUMN 2023 SHOWCASES OUTSTANDING LOCAL FOOD & WINE

News provided by

Italian Capital of Culture 2023

27 Jul, 2023, 05:13 ET

BERGAMO BRESCIA ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023

BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing characterises a territory like gourmet food and wine, synonymous with tradition and culture in Italy. As the Italian Capital of Culture, Bergamo and Brescia are offering visitors an unprecedented range of products, recipes and flavours that reflect the past, embrace the present and look to the future.

Franciacorta's vineyard ph M Rossetti
Franciacorta's vineyard ph M Rossetti

Dozens of cultural events featuring gourmet food and wine are scheduled for this special year. The annual Festival Franciacorta in Cantina, 16-17 September, offers visits, tastings and exclusive events in 65 wineries, discovering the sites where Franciacorta DOCG is produced. The Festa del Moscato di Scanzo will offer the chance to taste the jewel of Bergamo winemaking from 7-10 September, getting to know its producers and wineries and visiting Rosciate and the historic centre of Scanzo (small Bergamo towns), along with musical performances. For lovers of slow and sustainable tourism, the Colli dei Longobardi Strada del Vino e dei Sapori is a cycling tour of local Brescian flavours, available 2-30 September.

Bergamo, UNESCO Creative City for Gastronomy, hosts Forme Cult, the flagship dairy exhibition, featuring Bergamo's nine dairy DOP cheeses from Bergamo's Cheese Valley, the European leader. Meanwhile, the Franciacorta in Bianco dairy festival will present cheese and quality wines in Castegnato in Brescia

Battito, the dessert created by the Pasticceri Consortia of Bergamo and Brescia specifically for the event, will officially be presented, proclaimed and enjoyed in both city centres.

Bergamo and Brescia have long expressed themselves through food, honouring and enhancing the traditions. The East Lombardy initiative brings together producers and restaurateurs as guarantors of safe, sustainable food that respects local biodiversity, in perfect consistency with the Capital of Culture 2023 project, an invitation to discover the hidden treasures of Bergamo and Brescia.

Information on these and other events at bergamobrescia2023.it.

The Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 event sees Intesa Sanpaolo and A24 take the role of Main Partners, Brembo as a System Partner, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO as Area Partners. The Ministry of Culture and the Lombardy Region are institutional partners, together with Fondazione Cariplo, Fondazione della Comunità Bresciana and Fondazione della Comunità Bergamasca. The Sole 24 ore Group is the media partner.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163802/Italian_Capital_of_Culture_2023.jpg

SOURCE Italian Capital of Culture 2023

Le groupe 24 ORE promeut la culture pour le développement en soutenant les Capitales italiennes de la Culture 2023 en tant que partenaire média

24 ORE Group promueve la cultura para el desarrollo apoyando la Capital de la Cultura Italiana 2023

